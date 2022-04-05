"Doesn’t mean anything" - Real Madrid star Karim Benzema says there are no favorites in Champions League clash with Chelsea

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has insisted that things could go either way in Los Blancos’ upcoming Champions League quarter-final clash against Chelsea.

Los Merengues bagged a dramatic comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16 second-leg last month to secure passage to the quarter-finals.

Karim Benzema scored a stunning second-half hat-trick to lead his side to an emphatic 3-1 (3-2 on aggregate) win at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Chelsea, on the other hand, had an easier time out against LOSC Lille, with the Blues securing a 4-1 aggregate win over the two legs.

Ahead of this week’s blockbuster Champions League clash between Chelsea and Real Madrid, Benzema had a heart-to-heart with L’Equipe, sharing his thoughts about the tie. In that interview, the forward insisted that the west London side’s win over the Whites in last season’s semi-finals would count for naught on Wednesday. When asked whether there were any favorites, the 34-year-old said (via Managing Madrid):

“There is no favorite. Look at PSG-Real: we were favourites in the first leg, maybe. And in the second leg, PSG had become ultra-favourites. So that doesn’t mean anything. Chelsea are a very good team, we will go there to look for a good result.”

In their previous meeting last year, the Blues bagged a 3-1 aggregate win over Zidane’s Whites. Timo Werner and Mason Mount scored on either side of half-time to give the Londoners a 2-0 first-leg win. In the return leg, they held Madrid to a 1-1 draw to progress to the final.

Karim Benzema is set to be Real Madrid's main man against Chelsea

Real Madrid no. 9 Karim Benzema has been in imperious form for the Whites this season. He has scored 34 goals and provided 13 assists in 35 games across competitions, making him their leading scorer as well assist provider.

Expect Madrid to feed him the ball more often than not against Thomas Tuchel’s men. Unless he fires on all cylinders, Carlo Ancelotti’s side could have a tough time unlocking the European champions’ well-drilled defense.

The first leg of the highly-anticipated Champions League quarter-final will be played at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. The second leg is scheduled to take place in Real Madrid’s backyard, the Santiago Bernabeu, on Tuesday, April 12.

