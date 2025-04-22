"Doesn't have much experience in football, or even in life" - Demba Ba highlights problem with Chelsea ace Cole Palmer

Former Chelsea star Demba Ba has pointed out the problem with out-of-sorts star Cole Palmer, as his barren run for the club continues. The former Manchester City man enjoyed a stunning breakout season with the Blues last term, but has struggled to reach those same levels this season. He finished the 2023-24 season with 22 goals and 11 assists in the league, more goal contributions than any other player managed.

Ba spoke with The Sun about Palmer's 16-game goal drought, pointing out that the club has failed to surround the 22-year-old with the needed support for such a scenario. He revealed that while the England international is doing his best to emerge from his slump, things would be much easier with a more experienced forward at the club to guide him.

"Someone like Cole Palmer doesn’t have much experience in football, or even in life. Football is life, and there will be tough days. But if you have an experienced figure to lean on, you can get through the storm.

"Palmer is in a rough patch, and although he is managing with his personality and continuing to perform, something is missing. He could benefit immensely from having someone who has been in that situation before to guide him."

Palmer has failed to score in each of his last 16 Chelsea appearances, even losing his perfect record from the penalty spot in this run. His last goal for the Blues came in a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on January 14th, just over three months ago. The forward appears to have been deserted by the composure and confidence in front of goal that earned him the 'Cold Palmer' nickname.

Cole Palmer remains a key player for Chelsea despite his sub-optimal run of form since the turn of the year. The forward has scored 14 times and provided eight assists in 39 appearances across all competitions this season.

Chelsea trigger Sancho purchase obligation

Chelsea have met the requirements set in their deal with Manchester United to sign Jadon Sancho permanently, as per the BBC. The Englishman was a second half substitute for the Blues as they defeated neighbours Fulham at the weekend.

Enzo Maresca's side picked up Sancho on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy him permanently for around £20 million in the summer. The condition for the obligation to kick in was that the Blues finish above 15th in the league this season, and their 2-1 win over Fulham made them sure of this.

There have been doubts over the possibility of signing Sancho permanently due to his inconsistent performances for the club this season. The 24-year-old has three goals and ten assists for Chelsea this season, but the club may opt against signing him permanently by paying a £5 million loan fee.

