“Doesn’t have an ounce of talent in him” – Fans slam 23-year-old Chelsea star for performance in 0-0 draw with Fulham

Fans were not pleased with the sub-par outing produced by Chelsea against Fulham in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge. Both sides failed to score, which saw the match end in a goalless stalemate, and fans were particularly upset with Kai Havertz's performance.
The Chelsea forward has struggled to meet expectations in recent games, having racked up just two goals in his past eight appearances in all competitions. Against Fulham, though, the 23-year-old did manage to hit the crossbar, but aside from that effort, he was unable to imprint his presence in the game.
This saw fans take to Twitter to slam him for his shoddy showing in front of goal with tweets like these:
Chelsea's January spending spree does little to help them against Fulham
Chelsea's recent splurge in the transfer market created a buzz of anticipation and raised expectations among fans and owners alike. Blues owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali and the recruitment team were instrumental in bringing in a host of talented players.
Most notable on the list of signings was World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, who was signed for a British record fee of £107 million. Mykhailo Mudryk and Benoit Badiashile were also added to the squad, costing £88 million and £35 million, respectively.
Those weren't the only new players to feature against Fulham. The Blues added Noni Madueke and David Datro Fofana to the squad for a fees of £31 million and £8 million, respectively.
Despite these signings, the Blues were unable to secure a victory against Fulham in their first game following the January transfer window. The match ended in a goalless draw, leaving many fans frustrated with the lack of a better outcome after the club's extensive investments.
Enzo Fernandez and Badiashile did have impressive outings, alongside Fofana, who nearly scored for the Blues. However, Mudryk failed to impress, getting substituted at half-time for Madueke.
Their inability to score, however, would only have added to the frustration felt by Blues manager Graham Potter. The former Brighton & Hove Albion boss has already been criticized for his exclusion of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the Champions League, with his current team failing to score with ease.
Aubameyang's lack of involvement in the affairs of the first team has only further compounded the disappointment felt by fans, as Kai Havertz has struggled to perform. The result continues Chelsea's inconsistent form and raises questions about whether the club's significant investments will be rewarded with on-field success.