“Doesn’t have an ounce of talent in him” – Fans slam 23-year-old Chelsea star for performance in 0-0 draw with Fulham

Fans were not pleased with the sub-par outing produced by Chelsea against Fulham in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge. Both sides failed to score, which saw the match end in a goalless stalemate, and fans were particularly upset with Kai Havertz's performance.

The Chelsea forward has struggled to meet expectations in recent games, having racked up just two goals in his past eight appearances in all competitions. Against Fulham, though, the 23-year-old did manage to hit the crossbar, but aside from that effort, he was unable to imprint his presence in the game.

This saw fans take to Twitter to slam him for his shoddy showing in front of goal with tweets like these:

Dami @TheChelseaWay Funniest thing about this game was our new signings trying to engage Havertz with quick passing and movements but he stayed rooted to one spot because he doesn't have an ounce of talent in him. Funniest thing about this game was our new signings trying to engage Havertz with quick passing and movements but he stayed rooted to one spot because he doesn't have an ounce of talent in him.

L @Iewdawg what do people see in havertz serious question what do people see in havertz serious question

- @MauricioPanini Madueke was electric blud. It makes me despise footballers like Havertz even more, I can’t begin to tell you how much I hate him Madueke was electric blud. It makes me despise footballers like Havertz even more, I can’t begin to tell you how much I hate him

Harry @JustPlaneHarry Havertz... Zero nuance to get into position, can't preempt a give and go, doesn't know when to dribble or when to pass, can't carry the ball... Havertz... Zero nuance to get into position, can't preempt a give and go, doesn't know when to dribble or when to pass, can't carry the ball...

LERRY 👑 @_AsiwajuLerry Kai Havertz is not good as a striker, not good as a supporting striker, cannot defend his flanks. You can only see a good for nothing player like this starting for Chelsea football club I’m tired. Kai Havertz is not good as a striker, not good as a supporting striker, cannot defend his flanks. You can only see a good for nothing player like this starting for Chelsea football club I’m tired.

amadí @amadoit__ watching Kai Havertz play as a ST has made me miss Timo Werner. never, ever thought I'd say that. watching Kai Havertz play as a ST has made me miss Timo Werner. never, ever thought I'd say that.

Faysal @elfayz_ Havertz literally is ruining every single attack that Chelsea is tryna create. How has he lasted for that long? Havertz literally is ruining every single attack that Chelsea is tryna create. How has he lasted for that long?

Jamal Pacman @JamalPacman That Kai Havertz guy, God is watching you That Kai Havertz guy, God is watching you😏

Chelsea's January spending spree does little to help them against Fulham

Chelsea's recent splurge in the transfer market created a buzz of anticipation and raised expectations among fans and owners alike. Blues owners Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali and the recruitment team were instrumental in bringing in a host of talented players.

Most notable on the list of signings was World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, who was signed for a British record fee of £107 million. Mykhailo Mudryk and Benoit Badiashile were also added to the squad, costing £88 million and £35 million, respectively.

Those weren't the only new players to feature against Fulham. The Blues added Noni Madueke and David Datro Fofana to the squad for a fees of £31 million and £8 million, respectively.

Despite these signings, the Blues were unable to secure a victory against Fulham in their first game following the January transfer window. The match ended in a goalless draw, leaving many fans frustrated with the lack of a better outcome after the club's extensive investments.

Enzo Fernandez and Badiashile did have impressive outings, alongside Fofana, who nearly scored for the Blues. However, Mudryk failed to impress, getting substituted at half-time for Madueke.

Their inability to score, however, would only have added to the frustration felt by Blues manager Graham Potter. The former Brighton & Hove Albion boss has already been criticized for his exclusion of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the Champions League, with his current team failing to score with ease.

Aubameyang's lack of involvement in the affairs of the first team has only further compounded the disappointment felt by fans, as Kai Havertz has struggled to perform. The result continues Chelsea's inconsistent form and raises questions about whether the club's significant investments will be rewarded with on-field success.

