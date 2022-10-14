"Doesn't play for the team but for his own records" - Fans on Twitter slam Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for ineffective performance against Omonia in the Europa League

Manchester United supporters have slated Cristiano Ronaldo for an ineffective display during their UEFA Europa League clash with Omonia Nicosia on Thursday, October 13.
Despite dominating the tie and having 78% of possession, as well as taking 34 shots, the Red Devils looked to be heading to a humiliating home draw. But Scott McTominay stepped up in the 93rd minute to hand Erik ten Hag's side a win and break the Cypriot side's hearts.
The win meant Manchester United were all but through to the knockout stages of the competition, but supporters were concerned with Cristiano Ronaldo's display.
The 37-year-old scored his 700th Premier League goal in their most recent encounter against Everton, which was also his first Premier League strike of the campaign. Cristiano Ronaldo has netted just one other goal this season in his 11 appearances so far.
Ronaldo reportedly wanted to leave Old Trafford over the summer as he failed to join the club's pre-season tour. This has led many to question whether the Portugal captain is fit enough or capable of playing in a Ten Hag style of play which requires high-intensity.
Following another 90 minutes where he failed to find the net, supporters took to Twitter to question the iconic forward. Some doubted whether he is playing for the team, or for his own record.
Scott McTominay recognizes 'massive' goal for Manchester United to spare Cristiano Ronaldo's blushes
Man of the Match in the contest was unquestionably Omonia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, who made a string of stunning saves to keep his side in the contest.
After the game, McTominay gave credit to the opposition goalkeeper, who managed to keep the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo at bay. The Manchester United midfielder told BT Sport (as per BBC Sport):
"We knew we needed the win tonight but that they'd be fired up too. Neil Lennon is a great coach and no games like this are ever easy. Everyone is pleased with the result.
"You have to be patient sometimes. Rashford had so many chances and we did everything but score. Their goalkeeper was a different class but we created enough chances and deserved to score in the end."
He added:
"I wasn't on the pitch for the majority of the game but sometimes you think it's not going to be your day. The team spirit is good though and no one ever gives up. It's a massive goal because we need to win the group."