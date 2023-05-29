"Doesn't rate that small team" - Fans react hilariously as Lionel Messi misses PSG awards ceremony to attend Coldplay concert

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi gave the Ligue 1 award ceremony on Sunday a miss in order to attend a Coldplay concert in Barcelona, and fans have given hilarious reactions to it.

The Argentine scored in their 1-1 draw with Strasbourg last weekend which sealed his side's league title with one game left in the season.

On the following day, PSG took centre stage at the UNFP (French National Professional Football Players Union) award ceremony where the best players from Ligue 1, Ligue 2 and D1 Arkema (women's top division) were honored.

Kylian Mbappe bagged the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award for his spectacular campaign that has seen him score 28 goals and make six assists from 33 appearances. He fought off challenges from his teammate Messi, as well as Lille star Jonathan David, Lens' Seko Fofana, and Lois Openda.

The Parisian defender Nuno Mendes was named the Best Young Player of the Year, while also being one of the four PSG stars named in the team of the season, along with Mbappe, Messi and Achraf Hakimi.

While Mbappe was among the star attraction at the event, Messi was conspicuous by his absence. Turns out, he was in Barcelona to attend a concert by the British band Coldplay.

A video emerged online wherein the 35-year-old could be seen watching from the stands with fans around him chanting his name. Messi's wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, was also present while sitting next to him was his former Barcelona teammate, Cesc Fabregas.

Messi's decision to skip the French football award ceremony for the concert drew hilarious reactions from the fans on Twitter, with one user saying that the World Cup winner "doesn't rate" PSG, calling it a "small team". Another one simply wrote "priorities".

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Messi seemingly cannot wait to leave PSG

Lionel Messi's actions this month have indicated that he seemingly cannot wait to leave PSG once and for all, with a departure confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano a few weeks ago.

Earlier this month, he went on an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia which led to the club suspending him. Now, the 35-year-old missed the award ceremony despite being nominated for the Player of the Year gong.

With PSG set to play their last match of the season this Saturday, Messi's heart appears already set on exiting the Parc des Princes. His future remains up in the air, but Barcelona are trying to bring him back.

