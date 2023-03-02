“Doesn’t score enough goals, doesn’t get enough assists” – Roy Keane delivers brutal verdict on Arsenal and Chelsea linked star

Manchester United legend Roy Keane believes Declan Rice 'needs to do a lot more' to play for big clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United. Keane's comments came after the West Ham midfielder reportedly wants a move away in the summer transfer window.

Rice has made it clear numerous times that he wants to play Champions League football. West Ham have failed to build from the highs of last season and currently languish 16th in the Premier League with 23 points.

The England international has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea. The Gunners failed to sign Moises Caicedo in January but would be willing to snap up Rice in the summer.

As per The Times, Arsenal remain confident of beating rivals Chelsea in acquiring his signature. The Gunners are on top of the league and are almost guaranteed UCL football next season, whereas the Blues are struggling mid-table in 10th.

West Ham are reportedly holding out for £80 million but pundit Roy Keane has claimed Rice has regressed this season and isn't worth the price tag.

He spoke to ITV Sport:

"I don’t think he’s been great this season, I really don’t. I think he’s not really kicked on. For all the talk about him, a lot of good PR coming out of West Ham about how much he’s worth, I think he needs to do a lot more. Doesn’t score enough goals, doesn’t get enough assists."

While former Arsenal forward Ian Wright seemed to question his opinion, he continued:

"I hope you disagree with me because I think I know what I’m talking about, I played in midfield. He needs to do a lot more. See what he’s like tonight.

Keane added:

"If there’s talk of him leaving for big money and going to one of the bigger clubs who will be competing for trophies, playing in the Champions League, he needs to do a lot more, it’s as simple as that."

Rice has made 30 appearances so far this season, scoring twice and providing two assists.

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit makes 'Lampard to Chelsea' comparison with Declan Rice

Former midfielder Emmanuel Petit has revealed he would love to see Declan Rice at the Emirates next season, believing the latter can reach his true potential under Mikel Arteta.

He spoke to Premier League Odds, comparing Rice's transfer situation to how Lampard flourished at Chelsea after signing for them:

"I’m a big fan of Declan Rice, It is time for him to leave West Ham and play at a higher level to reach his potential. He needs to play in important competitions every single season if he wants to improve and move on to the next stage."

He added:

"It reminds me of Lampard when he first left West Ham and went to Chelsea and look what he achieved for himself. He became one of the best midfielders in the world at Chelsea. Rice should follow his example and leave given Arsenal are ready to buy him."

