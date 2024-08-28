"Doesn't seem realistic" - Club CEO confirms interest in Manchester United star but hints at being priced out 

Anderlecht CEO Jesper Fredberg has mentioned that it would be unlikely for the club to sign Manchester United's Christian Eriksen this summer. As the Red Devils look to offload Eriksen, it won't be feasible for the Belgian side.

Erik ten Hag is looking for major changes at the club under new co-owners INEOS. They have already parted with some players like Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Willy Kambwala, with Scott McTominay set to leave as well. They are also looking to part ways with Eriksen, whose contract expires next summer.

As per The Athletic (via Utd District), Manchester United are demanding £5 million for the Danish midfielder. He has been linked with a move to Anderlecht but club president Jesper Fredberg has confirmed that it's financially not feasible for his side. He said:

“I myself have never mentioned the name Christian Eriksen, but of course, I know Christian. He is a top player who is still contracted for one year at a top club.

"At the moment, (signing Eriksen) doesn’t seem realistic. But if a door suddenly opens, I want to be the first to step in. It’s not just about what Manchester United is asking for. But it will also be about the player’s salary demands in such a case.”

Eriksen, 32, joined the Red Devils on a free transfer after leaving Brentford in the summer of 2022. He's made 72 appearances for them, scoring three goals and providing 13 assists.

Manchester United and Chelsea involved in talks over 2 stars: Reports

As per Sky Sports, Manchester United have opened talks with Chelsea for a potential transfer of Raheem Sterling. The English winger is not in manager Enzo Maresca's plans and has been told to leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues, meanwhile, are interested in signing Jadon Sancho. They offered Sterling or Ben Chilwell to United as part of the deal to sign Sancho. However, the Red Devils aren't interested in Chilwell after signing Noussair Mazraoui. Moreover, they want any potential deals for Sterling and Sancho to be separate.

Sancho had a falling out with manager Erik ten Hag in September last year and was frozen out of the first team. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund before returning this summer. He's now set to leave, with Juventus also among the clubs interested.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are still exploring a potential deal for Sterling, whose wages could also play a part in their decision.

