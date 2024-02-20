“Doesn’t stack up” - Rio Ferdinand dismisses claim from Arsenal fans on Bukayo Saka after controversial comments

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has responded to disgruntled Arsenal fans after the former defender deemed Bukayo Saka not world-class.

After being reminded that Saka won the England Player of the Year award two years in a row, Ferdinand provided examples of Adam Lallana and Kalvin Phillips.

He said in the latest episode of the Vibe with Five podcast (via The Boot Room):

"The point about ‘oh, internationals’ and ‘he’s been the player of the year’, that’s great, you can be player of the year, no disrespect, but if you’re talking about that should be one of the things that makes him world-class."

"Well, one of the past winners was Adam Lallana, a great player but wouldn’t be considered world-class because he’s won the player of the year."

He added:

“Kalvin Phillips won it, are we considering him to be world-class? I’m just saying, to use the England player of the year as one of your arguments as to why he should be considered world-class, doesn’t stack up."

Lallana has made just 34 appearances for his country, while Phillips struggled for game time at Manchester City and is now on loan at West Ham. However, Arsenal fans may have reason to be disappointed with Ferdinand's comments, given Saka's consistency.

The 22-year-old attacker has scored 15 goals and assisted 13 across competitions this season. Last campaign, he notched up 15 strikes and 11 assists in 48 matches across competitions.

Gary Neville impressed by Arsenal loanee who faced Manchester United recently

Gary Neville

Pundit Gary Neville has sung the praises of Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga, who currently represents Luton Town. The Hatters lost 2-1 to Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday (February 18).

Despite going two goals down within seven minutes, Luton Town fought back to equalise in the 14th minute and pushed the Red Devils all the way. In doing so, they were left open on multiple occasions on the counter.

On one such occasion, with the goal wide open, Bruno Fernandes was denied by the Belgian's outstretched foot from making it 3-1 in the 60th minute. Speaking about this incident, Neville told Sky Sports (via The Boot Room):

"Lokonga, it’s a brilliant counter attack from United and Kaminski gets caught in no mans land. But he doesn’t give up, he doesn’t stop. And he just throws everything at it. Bruno Fernandes can’t believe it."

Lokonga has become an integral part of Rob Edwards' midfield, having started all of his last eight league games. He could well make a case for a position in the Arsenal squad on returning to the Emirates in the summer.