“Doesn’t suit him” - Joe Cole suggests Chelsea star is being played in wrong position by Pochettino ahead of Spurs clash

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole does not think defender Axel Disasi should be playing as a right-back at Chelsea. He wants the Frenchman to be at center-back as that is his ideal position.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Cole claimed that he was a fan of Disasi and believed that the Frenchman was a good player. However, he is not interested in seeing the former AS Monaco star as a right-back and said:

"Disasi has played right-back at times, which doesn't suit him. He's a good player, at centre-half done really well."

Mauricio Pochettino used Disasi as the right-back when he did not have Malo Gusto and Reece James. However, the manager benched both his right-backs and started the Frenchman in the 2-0 loss to Brentford.

Axel Disasi spoke to Chelsea star before joining

Axel Disasi has admitted that he spoke to his friend Benoit Badiashile before joining Chelsea in the summer. The Frenchman moved from AS Monaco, just six months after the Blues signed the latter from the Ligue 1 side.

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Disasi said:

"I had some questions about the group and he turned round and straight away said it's one of really good quality. He told me about the project, and even though it's a project, it's still a really good side. He also said how he had already been convinced by the project and how everything was going well for him. Since I've arrived, everything he's said has been true. Yeah, it's been a little bit shaky but it is a project and I'm in the same boat as him now, as from everything I've seen since the start of the season, it's been really encouraging."

He added that Thiago Silva was a player he has been following for years and wants to emulate the Brazilian. He continued:

"He was a defender who I already watched a lot when he was at PSG. What he was doing there had a huge impact on me. Now being next to him in training, he's someone who talks their role really seriously. When you see someone working at the age of 39 like that, it shows someone who is very professional and intelligent in his way of playing."

Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur away in the Premier League on Monday, November 13. They are currently 13th in the table but can jump to 10th with a win.