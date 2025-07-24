"Doesn’t think Newcastle are a big enough club" - Pundit makes Alexander Isak claim as Liverpool target reportedly seeks exit from Tyneside club

Pundit Gabby Agbonlahor has made a big claim regarding Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak amid interest from Liverpool. The former Aston Villa attacker has claimed that Isak does not consider Newcastle United a big enough club and is therefore considering his future.

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, Isak has informed the Tynesiders that he is looking for a move away from St. James' Park this summer. The Magpies have reportedly started their pursuit for a capable replacement with their star striker unsettled.

Gabby Agbonlahor has opened up on the saga and has claimed that Isak is keen to play for a big club. He has insisted that it will be a huge setback for Eddie Howe's side and their ambitions for the future. Agbonlahor wrote on X:

“Isak obviously doesn’t think Newcastle are a big enough club for him? He wants out so for me Newcastle should set an asking price of £120m and sell him. Bad news for the Geordies tho maybe it does show they are only a big club in Newcastle.”

Isak was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks and the Reds reportedly approached Newcastle as well. However, the Magpies reportedly made it abundantly clear that they are unwilling to sell the Sweden international for whatever the price.

Liverpool have already signed Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a reported £79 million deal with add-ons. It remains to be seen whether they still pursue a move for Isak having already signed a new striker this summer.

With the futures of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz and Federico Chiesa up in the air, Arne Slot's side could well be in the mix to sign Isak. With Diogo Jota's tragic passing, they have already lost an elite player.

Former Liverpool winger names Luis Diaz's best possible replacement at Anfield

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has claimed that Rodrygo would be a brilliant replacement for Luis Diaz at Anfield. The Colombia international has been heavily linked with an exit from the Merseyside club with Bayern Munich keen on his signature.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has been linked with a move to Anfield, with his future at the Santiago Bernabeu up in the air. Pennant has claimed that the Brazilian would be a solid replacement for Diaz. He told Adventure Gamers:

“Liverpool are in the business of signing world-class players, and should Luis Diaz depart, Real Madrid’s Rodrygo looks a fantastic option to replace him. He’s not some young, unstudied talent, he’s an experienced and established player as it is and watching him over the years has been exciting."

Pennant added:

“He’s quick, powerful, direct and very tricky to defend against and you could even say he fits a similar profile to Diaz. It’d be a like-for-like replacement and a transfer that I could see the fans really getting behind should Diaz leave.”

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to part ways with Rodrygo this summer and will demand €100 million for him. Apart from Liverpool, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the 24-year-old.

