“Doesn’t want to pass to Messi” – Fans accuse ‘greedy’ PSG star of being selfish during 3-3- draw with Strasbourg

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans have accused Kylian Mbappe of being selfish after failing to pass to Lionel Messi in their Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg. The incident took place moments before they conceded a late equalizer as the game ended 3-3.

The Ligue 1 champions were moments away from securing another league victory away at Strasbourg. However, a 92nd minute strike from Anthony Caci meant the Parisians were forced to settle for a point.

PSG were initially stunned by an early opener from the hosts. Then a Mbappe brace and a goal from Achraf Hakimi looked to have secured Mauricio Pochettino's side their 25th top-flight victory of the season.

However, a Marco Veratti own goal 15 minutes from time gave Strasbourg hope. Mbappe later found himself one-on-one with the keeper in injury time and had the chance to kill the game.

The French superstar also had Messi open to his right-hand side, who would have had a tap-in if he had passed to the Argentine. Mbappe instead went for goal himself and fired wildly over.

That decision cost his side, as the hosts equalized moments later to conclude a thrilling encounter. PSG fans, though, were raging at their 23-year-old forward for not passing to Messi. They took to Twitter to vent their frustrations and here are some of their reactions:

🔴⚪️ @___13245 Mbappe is arguably the best player in the world and has been different class but people don’t see the other side to him. He wants the team to be all about him. Easy chances to make simple passes but he opts to play hero. Mbappe when he wasn’t greedy was way better. Mbappe is arguably the best player in the world and has been different class but people don’t see the other side to him. He wants the team to be all about him. Easy chances to make simple passes but he opts to play hero. Mbappe when he wasn’t greedy was way better.

AxlOdin @OdinAxl @MessiMX30ii Seen that couple of times Mbappe not passing the ball @MessiMX30ii Seen that couple of times Mbappe not passing the ball

Dire Wolf🐺 @DireWol64422107 @lapulgafreak Clown doesn't pass to messi when he is in clear spaces.. @lapulgafreak Clown doesn't pass to messi when he is in clear spaces..

yeeeeboiiii @Messiahhh1010 Most selfish player mbappé.. trying to score hat-trick.. instead of passing sure goal.. shit #RCSPSG Most selfish player mbappé.. trying to score hat-trick.. instead of passing sure goal.. shit #RCSPSG

tfleogoat @BROseekhelp @PSGhub Mbappe is the most selfish player @PSGhub Mbappe is the most selfish player

𝐆𝐓 @GT_MessiFC Mbappe is the most selfish player itw the guy doesn't want to pass to Messi Mbappe is the most selfish player itw the guy doesn't want to pass to Messi

Pochettino believes he and Mbappe will be at PSG alongside Messi next season

Despite constant speculation about their futures, the former Tottenham Hotspur boss believes he will still be at the Parc Des Princes next season. This could mean that the trio of Mbappe, Messi and Neymar could have another season to win the elusive Champions League trophy for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentine manager suffered an incredibly disappointing campaign in the Champions League this season. PSG threw away a two-goal lead within 18 minutes against Real Madrid in their last 16 knockout tie in March.

Mbappe has since been linked with a move to the Bernabeu when his contract expires this summer, as per Express.

However, in a press-conference before the Strasbourg game, Pochettino claimed that he and Mbappe will still be in the French capital beyond the current campaign.

As per BBC Sport, Pochettino said:

"100% in both cases. That is how I feel today. That is what I can say to you today. I can't say anything else. That is how I feel right now. This is football and we never know what might happen. But I have to answer the question based on how I feel today. And that is what I have done."

Pochettino added, however, that no official communication had been made with him regarding his future. He stated:

"There haven't been any concrete talks, beyond what is normal in terms of our plans and what we have been doing so far."

GOAL @goal Strasbourg equalise in the 92nd minute against PSG to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive Strasbourg equalise in the 92nd minute against PSG to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive 😍 https://t.co/vIItrQB40A

Edited by Aditya Singh