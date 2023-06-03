“Doing the bottling job”, “Atrocious club career outside Barca” – Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi suffers 3-2 loss in his last game for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) squandered a two-goal lead against Clermont Foot to concede a 3-2 defeat in Lionel Messi's final game for the club on Saturday, June 3. Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched the clash at Parc des Princes unfold.
Sergio Ramos scored in his last game for the Parisian club. The central defender will leave at the end of the season. He opened the scoring in the 16th minute of the game. Kylian Mbappe converted from the penalty spot five minutes later to make it 2-0 for the hosts at the Parc des Princes.
Johan Gastien reduced the deficit with his strike in the 24th minute. Mehdi Zeffane restored parity in the injury time of the first half. Grejohn Kyei made it 3-2 for Clermont Foot in the 63rd minute.
Clermont Foot clung on to the lead and secured a 3-2 win. One fan wrote on Twitter:
"Messi's last game at PSG is an L against some foot fungus team... Absolutely atrocious club career outside Barca."
Another claimed:
"Messi doing the bottling job as usual."
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as PSG played Clermont Foot in what was Lionel Messi's last match for the club:
Kylian Mbappe will be without Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos at PSG next season
Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are set to leave PSG at the end of the season. They are two of the biggest superstars on the team. Hence, the departures will leave Kylian Mbappe as the only big superstar alongside Neymar.
The Brazilian forward has also been linked with a move away from the club and several Premier League teams are linked with the attacker.
The Parisians, meanwhile, look set to have a new-look attack next season. Marco Asensio is reportedly close to joining as a free agent. Victor Osimhen has previously been linked with the Ligue 1 giants.
Lionel Messi's future, on the other hand, is up in the air. The likes of Al-Hilal and Barcelona have been linked with the Argentine. New reports suggest that Chelsea and Newcastle have also entered the race for the player (via journalist Pablo Gravellone).
Ramos, meanwhile, is a target for Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal (according to Le10Sport). Fans will keep a keen eye on where the legendary central defender ends up.
The club and two of its biggest superstars look set to start a new chapter next season. Mbappe, though, will once again be the leader of PSG's next season.
Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here