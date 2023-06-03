“Doing the bottling job”, “Atrocious club career outside Barca” – Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi suffers 3-2 loss in his last game for PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) squandered a two-goal lead against Clermont Foot to concede a 3-2 defeat in Lionel Messi's final game for the club on Saturday, June 3. Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched the clash at Parc des Princes unfold.

Sergio Ramos scored in his last game for the Parisian club. The central defender will leave at the end of the season. He opened the scoring in the 16th minute of the game. Kylian Mbappe converted from the penalty spot five minutes later to make it 2-0 for the hosts at the Parc des Princes.

Johan Gastien reduced the deficit with his strike in the 24th minute. Mehdi Zeffane restored parity in the injury time of the first half. Grejohn Kyei made it 3-2 for Clermont Foot in the 63rd minute.

Clermont Foot clung on to the lead and secured a 3-2 win. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Messi's last game at PSG is an L against some foot fungus team... Absolutely atrocious club career outside Barca."

Another claimed:

"Messi doing the bottling job as usual."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as PSG played Clermont Foot in what was Lionel Messi's last match for the club:

🇪🇦🫵🏼 @ELLEONRMA How am I gonna explain that Speed scored and Messi missed ? How am I gonna explain that Speed scored and Messi missed ? https://t.co/nCk2GmSNMk

A @IconicCristiano



PSG lose 7 league games still win the league. Al Nassr lose 3 league games and come 2nd. PSG lose 7 league games still win the league. Al Nassr lose 3 league games and come 2nd. 💀

Roshan Singh @TheRoshanSingh With this team and tactics psg will get relegated in the premier league With this team and tactics psg will get relegated in the premier league https://t.co/MoeBLBF38i

🍀 @kykyfc I’m laughing bc how bad psg is playing I’m laughing bc how bad psg is playing

bronte 🫐 @blondekylian “paris saint germain are going on to win their 11th ligue 1 title, but they aren’t doing it with style” looool welp. “paris saint germain are going on to win their 11th ligue 1 title, but they aren’t doing it with style” looool welp.

B/R Football @brfootball



They led 2-0 after 21 minutes PSG are losing 3-2 at home to Clermont in Lionel Messi's final match with the club.They led 2-0 after 21 minutes PSG are losing 3-2 at home to Clermont in Lionel Messi's final match with the club. They led 2-0 after 21 minutes 😬 https://t.co/8b88NRIRO9

𝙨𝙫𝟑 @Saweezyy Messi's last game at PSG is an L against some foot fungus team... Absolutely atrocious club career outside Barca Messi's last game at PSG is an L against some foot fungus team... Absolutely atrocious club career outside Barca https://t.co/W7MQpMvyYp

ESPN FC @ESPNFC PSG fans were booing after Messi missed this chance PSG fans were booing after Messi missed this chance 😬 https://t.co/ZzQX97XomK

Mu. @FutbolMuu



Best signing of all time?



Lionel Messi's PSG career summed up in a single video.Best signing of all time? Lionel Messi's PSG career summed up in a single video. 😭Best signing of all time? 😍https://t.co/wGZOCtBlSo

Albi 🇽🇰 @albiFCB7 Messi its time to learn the shahada brother Messi its time to learn the shahada brother https://t.co/ZGgS7W2hhX

rish @razzmarish This is why Mbappe is “selfish”. His teammates are useless. Even messi.



This is why Mbappe is “selfish”. His teammates are useless. Even messi. https://t.co/6j5LruPO4e

Leo🇮🇹- Fan @Vettel_AMR Cristiano Ronaldo was hated and criticised for his attitude which was justified.



Lionel messi gets booed for his awful performances. Cristiano Ronaldo was hated and criticised for his attitude which was justified.Lionel messi gets booed for his awful performances. https://t.co/2G0qGcAFPO

PSG Chief @psg_chief 📸 | Sergio Ramos & Leo Messi celebrating together 📸 | Sergio Ramos & Leo Messi celebrating together ❤️💙🐐 https://t.co/9q8SZZt0ry

B/R Football @brfootball



B/R Football @brfootball Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos with their kids for their PSG farewells 🥰 Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos with their kids for their PSG farewells 🥰 https://t.co/imvzs5Fwi3

fenomeno 🐐 @_fenomeno9_ ESPN FC @ESPNFC PSG fans were booing after Messi missed this chance PSG fans were booing after Messi missed this chance 😬 https://t.co/ZzQX97XomK When Mbappe missed like 20 shots like this in crucial part of the season it was ok, but Messi missing one in a meaningless game is where they draw the line? Bunch of hypocirites 🤡 twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/… When Mbappe missed like 20 shots like this in crucial part of the season it was ok, but Messi missing one in a meaningless game is where they draw the line? Bunch of hypocirites 🤡 twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/…

SID @PrimeCR7i No way messi is bottling a 2-0 lead vs a relegation zone team in his last game for psg No way messi is bottling a 2-0 lead vs a relegation zone team in his last game for psg😭😭 https://t.co/NwEZoDBlyi

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos say goodbye 🥺 Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos say goodbye 🥺 https://t.co/FhhisClMYE

𝗦𝗮𝘀𝗮💧🇬🇭 @dboy_sasa 🏼 🏼



Messi is the Goat for a reason Sergio Ramos only joined PSG just to play with Leo Messi. Nothing more, nothing lessMessi is the Goat for a reason Sergio Ramos only joined PSG just to play with Leo Messi. Nothing more, nothing less 💯👏🏼👏🏼Messi is the Goat for a reason 🐐🐐 https://t.co/vAY5OoFcfV

ganesh🇦🇷 @breathMessi21 this was the last match for messi so i thought turtle would give that penalty to messi but fairs, he always been a selfish guy on the field this was the last match for messi so i thought turtle would give that penalty to messi but fairs, he always been a selfish guy on the field

Culers Media @lewyball Psg gets a penalty and and mbappe is taking it. Like bro its Messi's last match but whatever Psg gets a penalty and and mbappe is taking it. Like bro its Messi's last match but whatever

Abja🇯🇲 @AbjaFCB Messi is LITERALLY bigger than PSG, more league titles, more UCLs. Messi is LITERALLY bigger than PSG, more league titles, more UCLs.

SID @PrimeCR7i twitter.com/PrimeCR7i/stat… SID @PrimeCR7i No way messi is bottling a 2-0 lead vs a relegation zone team in his last game for psg No way messi is bottling a 2-0 lead vs a relegation zone team in his last game for psg😭😭 https://t.co/NwEZoDBlyi Comeback completed from that team, messi has done it again Comeback completed from that team, messi has done it again😭😭😭 twitter.com/PrimeCR7i/stat…

sana @k6nde ramos goal in his last game ramos goal in his last game https://t.co/xw11E5r7l5

🐻‍❄️ @Fl_on_de Mbappe without Messi, Neymar and Ramos next season at PSG Mbappe without Messi, Neymar and Ramos next season at PSG https://t.co/ohyTVYRxOm

Kylian Mbappe will be without Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos at PSG next season

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are set to leave PSG at the end of the season. They are two of the biggest superstars on the team. Hence, the departures will leave Kylian Mbappe as the only big superstar alongside Neymar.

The Brazilian forward has also been linked with a move away from the club and several Premier League teams are linked with the attacker.

The Parisians, meanwhile, look set to have a new-look attack next season. Marco Asensio is reportedly close to joining as a free agent. Victor Osimhen has previously been linked with the Ligue 1 giants.

Lionel Messi's future, on the other hand, is up in the air. The likes of Al-Hilal and Barcelona have been linked with the Argentine. New reports suggest that Chelsea and Newcastle have also entered the race for the player (via journalist Pablo Gravellone).

Ramos, meanwhile, is a target for Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal (according to Le10Sport). Fans will keep a keen eye on where the legendary central defender ends up.

The club and two of its biggest superstars look set to start a new chapter next season. Mbappe, though, will once again be the leader of PSG's next season.

