“Doing the bottling job”, “Atrocious club career outside Barca” – Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi suffers 3-2 loss in his last game for PSG

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Jun 03, 2023 21:53 GMT
PSG were defeated in Lionel Messi's' final game

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) squandered a two-goal lead against Clermont Foot to concede a 3-2 defeat in Lionel Messi's final game for the club on Saturday, June 3. Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched the clash at Parc des Princes unfold.

Sergio Ramos scored in his last game for the Parisian club. The central defender will leave at the end of the season. He opened the scoring in the 16th minute of the game. Kylian Mbappe converted from the penalty spot five minutes later to make it 2-0 for the hosts at the Parc des Princes.

Johan Gastien reduced the deficit with his strike in the 24th minute. Mehdi Zeffane restored parity in the injury time of the first half. Grejohn Kyei made it 3-2 for Clermont Foot in the 63rd minute.

Clermont Foot clung on to the lead and secured a 3-2 win. One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Messi's last game at PSG is an L against some foot fungus team... Absolutely atrocious club career outside Barca."

Another claimed:

"Messi doing the bottling job as usual."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as PSG played Clermont Foot in what was Lionel Messi's last match for the club:

How am I gonna explain that Speed scored and Messi missed ? https://t.co/nCk2GmSNMk
PSG lose 7 league games still win the league. Al Nassr lose 3 league games and come 2nd. 💀
With this team and tactics psg will get relegated in the premier league https://t.co/MoeBLBF38i
I’m laughing bc how bad psg is playing
“paris saint germain are going on to win their 11th ligue 1 title, but they aren’t doing it with style” looool welp.
PSG are losing 3-2 at home to Clermont in Lionel Messi's final match with the club. They led 2-0 after 21 minutes 😬 https://t.co/8b88NRIRO9
Messi's last game at PSG is an L against some foot fungus team... Absolutely atrocious club career outside Barca https://t.co/W7MQpMvyYp
PSG fans were booing after Messi missed this chance 😬 https://t.co/ZzQX97XomK
Lionel Messi's PSG career summed up in a single video. 😭Best signing of all time? 😍https://t.co/wGZOCtBlSo
Messi its time to learn the shahada brother https://t.co/ZGgS7W2hhX
This is why Mbappe is “selfish”. His teammates are useless. Even messi. https://t.co/6j5LruPO4e
Cristiano Ronaldo was hated and criticised for his attitude which was justified.Lionel messi gets booed for his awful performances. https://t.co/2G0qGcAFPO
📸 - Incredible pass from Messi to Mbappé but no goal! https://t.co/yy2anZdil9
📸 | Sergio Ramos & Leo Messi celebrating together ❤️💙🐐 https://t.co/9q8SZZt0ry
Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos with their kids for their PSG farewells 🥰 https://t.co/imvzs5Fwi3
When Mbappe missed like 20 shots like this in crucial part of the season it was ok, but Messi missing one in a meaningless game is where they draw the line? Bunch of hypocirites 🤡 twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/…
No way messi is bottling a 2-0 lead vs a relegation zone team in his last game for psg😭😭 https://t.co/NwEZoDBlyi
Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos say goodbye 🥺 https://t.co/FhhisClMYE
Sergio Ramos only joined PSG just to play with Leo Messi. Nothing more, nothing less 💯👏🏼👏🏼Messi is the Goat for a reason 🐐🐐 https://t.co/vAY5OoFcfV
this was the last match for messi so i thought turtle would give that penalty to messi but fairs, he always been a selfish guy on the field
Psg gets a penalty and and mbappe is taking it. Like bro its Messi's last match but whatever
Messi is so humble he gave a PSG fan the matchball as a parting gift 🥺 twitter.com/espnfc/status/…
Messi is LITERALLY bigger than PSG, more league titles, more UCLs.
Comeback completed from that team, messi has done it again😭😭😭 twitter.com/PrimeCR7i/stat…
ramos goal in his last game https://t.co/xw11E5r7l5
Mbappe without Messi, Neymar and Ramos next season at PSG https://t.co/ohyTVYRxOm

Kylian Mbappe will be without Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos at PSG next season

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are set to leave PSG at the end of the season. They are two of the biggest superstars on the team. Hence, the departures will leave Kylian Mbappe as the only big superstar alongside Neymar.

The Brazilian forward has also been linked with a move away from the club and several Premier League teams are linked with the attacker.

The Parisians, meanwhile, look set to have a new-look attack next season. Marco Asensio is reportedly close to joining as a free agent. Victor Osimhen has previously been linked with the Ligue 1 giants.

Lionel Messi's future, on the other hand, is up in the air. The likes of Al-Hilal and Barcelona have been linked with the Argentine. New reports suggest that Chelsea and Newcastle have also entered the race for the player (via journalist Pablo Gravellone).

Ramos, meanwhile, is a target for Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal (according to Le10Sport). Fans will keep a keen eye on where the legendary central defender ends up.

The club and two of its biggest superstars look set to start a new chapter next season. Mbappe, though, will once again be the leader of PSG's next season.

Edited by Yash Singh
