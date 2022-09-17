“Doing nothing in his last two games except pass the ball back and shoot for no reason” – Manchester City fans feel 27-year-old star is ‘lucky’ to be in line-up for Wolves game

Manchester City fans are unhappy with Jack Grealish's inclusion in the starting XI for their Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux Stadium today (September 17).

The English forward has played five matches in all competitions so far this season but hasn't registered a single goal contribution. However, Pep Guardiola has given him another start alongside Phil Foden and Erling Haaland in the front three. Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, and Rodri make up the three-man midfield.

Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Ruben Dias, and Manuel Akanji will man the defense in front of Ederson.

Grealish joined Manchester City last summer from Aston Villa for a whopping £100 million, making him the most expensive British player ever.

However, the Englishman failed to justify his price tag, as he scored just six goals and provided four assists in 39 matches in all competitions. He has also started the current season poorly. Many were surprised to see Grealish picked in the England squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games.

City fans are evidently not happy with Grealish's inclusion in their game against Wolves and took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the same. Here are some of their reactions:

Martin @Martin909000 @ManCity @HaysWorldwide Grealish is a lucky man, what’s Alvarez got to do to get a start. @ManCity @HaysWorldwide Grealish is a lucky man, what’s Alvarez got to do to get a start.

Manchester City @ManCity



XI | Ederson, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Foden, Haaland, Grealish



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Walker, Ake, Gundogan, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer



Grealish starting after doing nothing in his last two games except pass the ball back and shoot for no reason

Manchester City go into the game against Wolves in terrific form as they are unbeaten in eight matches across all competitions so far this season. The Cityzens beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in their latest match in the UEFA Champions League on September 14.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola defends Jack Grealish

While Grealish has come under immense criticism from pundits and fans alike, Guardiola has defended the forward. He admitted that the Englishman needs to contribute more goals but added that he has been impressed by Grealish's overall play.

The Manchester City boss said (via The Express):

“I don't have any doubts about him, not at all. I'm delighted with his behavior and everything. I want to make goals and I want to make assists and he does too. But it’s not about that, it’s about his contribution without the ball and what he can produce for the other ones and the many, many things that he’s able to do."

The former Aston Villa man will hope to find his form sooner rather than later. With the likes of Jadon Sancho and James Maddison in good form, Grealish's place in the World Cup squad might be in danger.

