"Doing this to take the piss", "Bullied Liverpool in this window" - Chelsea fans react as Blues agree deal to sign another Liverpool target

Chelsea fans have reacted online to the news of Romeo Lavia agreeing to join the Blues from Southampton this summer, amid interest from Liverpool.

The 19-year-old Belgian midfielder has been the subject of strong transfer interest from both Chelsea and Liverpool this summer. The two teams are currently keen on adding midfield reinforcements, and Lavia had been touted as an ideal replacement for either side.

It also comes in the wake of both the Blues and the Reds having an intense transfer face-off for Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo. The 21-year-old is close to moving to west London from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Jurgen Klopp's men had initially hijacked a deal for Caicedo after tabling a £111 million bid, as per Sky Sports. However, Chelsea got back into the race, placing a £115 million bid and are now set to sign him.

It now looks as though Mauricio Pochettino's men are about to do a double over Liverpool in a matter of days. As per journalist David Ornstein, the Blues are close to reaching an agreement with Southampton for Lavia. The midfielder has picked the west London side over the Reds.

Chelsea fans have expressed their excitement on Twitter following the news of their club being on the verge of beating Liverpool to Lavia's signature.

One fan tweeted:

"Fairly certain Chelsea, are just doing this to take the piss out of Liverpool now.

Another fan wrote:

"Liverpool have negative pull.

Check out other reactions trending online:

The possible transfer for Lavia to Chelsea is expected to be in the region of £50 million plus add-ons, as quoted by Ornstein. The Belgian made 34 appearances for Southampton last season, registering a goal and an assist each.

Chelsea manager provides update on Reece James injury scare

Mauricio Pochettino has played down fears that Reece James picked up an injury during their Premier League opening clash against Liverpool

The Blues played out a thrilling 1-1 draw against the Reds at Stamford Bridge on August 13. Reece James was substituted in the second half of the encounter, with many, fearing that he had picked up another injury.

After the game, Pochettino was quick to state that James was only substituted because he was tired rather than being injured. He said, via (Football London):

"Because he was tired. You need to see from where he came. The first thing we did when we arrived was to assess and analyse all of the players from the past."

He added:

"He [James] was injured for three or four months. This pre-season was tough for him, we didn't want to take any risk and that is why at 80 minutes, we wanted to avoid the risk."

The Blues will next face West Ham United away on August 20.