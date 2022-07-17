"Doing things I have never seen Auba or Laca do", "Better than Haaland and Nunez" - Arsenal fans go crazy as Gabriel Jesus scores again 

Arsenal fans are ecstatic after new signing Gabriel Jesus scored in their pre-season match against Everton on Saturday, July 16. He scored the first goal in the 2-0 win at the MT&T Bank Stadium in Maryland, US.

It was Jesus' third goal in two matches for the Gunners. The Brazilian also scored in their 5-3 win in their first pre-season match against Nurnberg on July 8.

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City this summer for around £45 million. The Brazilian joined Mikel Arteta, who was the assistant manager of Pep Guardiola at City before moving to the Emirates in 2019.

The Gunners' fans were buoyed by the performance put in by their new signing and took to Twitter to share their elation. Some even compared Jesus to Manchester City and Liverpool's new signings, Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez, respectively.

Here are some of these reactions:

I come from the future Gabriel Jesus🤙 scoring a brace against Manchester City next season while Haaland being pocketed by Saliba and Gabriel to Steal all three pointsI come from the future Gabriel Jesus🤙 scoring a brace against Manchester City next season while Haaland being pocketed by Saliba and Gabriel to Steal all three pointsI come from the future 🔴⚪😌✌️😎

Olayemi Damilare sunday @MrDolayemi ‍♂️ ‍♂️ Scene when Gabriel Jesus outscore haaland and Nunez‍♂️‍♂️ Scene when Gabriel Jesus outscore haaland and Nunez 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️

Arsenal Ian @IanAFC_68 I honestly believe it’s going to be Jesus and Haaland battling it out for golden boot next season I honestly believe it’s going to be Jesus and Haaland battling it out for golden boot next season

FPL California 🇺🇦 @FPLCalifornia It will be so ironic if next season Jesus outscores Haaland. It will be so ironic if next season Jesus outscores Haaland.

osita @Rocaverse Gabby Jesus is a better footballer than Haaland but RoboMan is the better goalscorer Gabby Jesus is a better footballer than Haaland but RoboMan is the better goalscorer

🕳 @imbackbr0 jesus is the better striker out of haaland and nunez jesus is the better striker out of haaland and nunez

Fletch @FB_02cfc Jesus>nunez Idc if it’s friendly I mean it anyway Jesus>nunez Idc if it’s friendly I mean it anyway

Gabriel Jesus I believe auba and lacazette won’t be missed. We’ve got our new G.O.A.TGabriel Jesus I believe auba and lacazette won’t be missed. We’ve got our new G.O.A.T 🐐 Gabriel Jesus 👑 https://t.co/ahFTzqoN6t

Madridista 🏆 x14 @zuhumomar Lacazette was the difference between us and Champions League football.



In Gaby Jesus, we have a striker who can drop deep and link up play, run in behind, and run the channels with great quality. He's already a healthy mix of Laca and Auba. Lacazette was the difference between us and Champions League football. In Gaby Jesus, we have a striker who can drop deep and link up play, run in behind, and run the channels with great quality. He's already a healthy mix of Laca and Auba. https://t.co/mR76AJ3AsF

AA @AA_RileyFreeman Jesus doing things I have never seen laca or Auba do ever and it’s basic striker play. Oh my I have been deprived Jesus doing things I have never seen laca or Auba do ever and it’s basic striker play. Oh my I have been deprived

The north London side struggled in front of goal last season, especially after the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could only manage nine Premier League goals between them.

This perhaps led to them missing out on the Champions League spot. They finished fifth in the Premier League, just two points behind rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Hence, Arsenal fans will be delighted to see the promise shown by Jesus so far and hope he can help them reach UCL for the first time since 2017. He scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City last season.

Arsenal reach verbal agreement with Manchester City over Oleksandr Zinchenko

After Gabriel Jesus, Arteta could add another Manchester City player to his ranks at the Emirates in Oleksandr Zinchenko.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, both clubs have reached a verbal agreement for a fee of around £30 million. Salary, length of contract and other final details are still in discussion.

Arsenal will also have to agree on personal terms with the Ukrainian for the deal to be completed.

Zinchenko, 25, is a versatile footballer who can play as a left-back or as a central midfielder. He featured 28 times in all competitions last season for Manchester City, making five assists.

Once completed, the Ukrainian will be the north London side's fifth signing this summer. They've signed winger Marquinhos from Sao Paulo, midfielder Pablo Vieira from Porto, goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution and striker Jesus from Manchester City.

