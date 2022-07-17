"Doing things I have never seen Auba or Laca do", "Better than Haaland and Nunez" - Arsenal fans go crazy as Gabriel Jesus scores again 

Arsenal fans are ecstatic after new signing Gabriel Jesus scored in their pre-season match against Everton on Saturday, July 16. He scored the first goal in the 2-0 win at the MT&T Bank Stadium in Maryland, US.
It was Jesus' third goal in two matches for the Gunners. The Brazilian also scored in their 5-3 win in their first pre-season match against Nurnberg on July 8.
Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City this summer for around £45 million. The Brazilian joined Mikel Arteta, who was the assistant manager of Pep Guardiola at City before moving to the Emirates in 2019.
The Gunners' fans were buoyed by the performance put in by their new signing and took to Twitter to share their elation. Some even compared Jesus to Manchester City and Liverpool's new signings, Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez, respectively.
The north London side struggled in front of goal last season, especially after the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could only manage nine Premier League goals between them.
This perhaps led to them missing out on the Champions League spot. They finished fifth in the Premier League, just two points behind rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
Hence, Arsenal fans will be delighted to see the promise shown by Jesus so far and hope he can help them reach UCL for the first time since 2017. He scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City last season.
Arsenal reach verbal agreement with Manchester City over Oleksandr Zinchenko
After Gabriel Jesus, Arteta could add another Manchester City player to his ranks at the Emirates in Oleksandr Zinchenko.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, both clubs have reached a verbal agreement for a fee of around £30 million. Salary, length of contract and other final details are still in discussion.
Arsenal will also have to agree on personal terms with the Ukrainian for the deal to be completed.
Zinchenko, 25, is a versatile footballer who can play as a left-back or as a central midfielder. He featured 28 times in all competitions last season for Manchester City, making five assists.
Once completed, the Ukrainian will be the north London side's fifth signing this summer. They've signed winger Marquinhos from Sao Paulo, midfielder Pablo Vieira from Porto, goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution and striker Jesus from Manchester City.