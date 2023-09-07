Dominik Szoboszlai’s girlfriend likes controversial Instagram post that claims Romeo Lavia joined Chelsea for money 

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai's girlfriend Fanni Gecsek recently liked an Instagram post that claimed Romeo Lavia only joined Chelsea for the money.

The Reds bolstered their midfield options this summer, recruiting the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenerch, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool were in the market for an additional central defensive midfielder. One such target was Southampton's Romeo Lavia. The 19-year-old showed glimpses of greatness last season in the Premier League for the Saints despite the side being relegated.

Even though Lavia would likely have slotted directly into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI, he chose to join Chelsea instead. He signed a seven-year contract with the Blues on August 18 for a reported transfer fee of £53 million.

Lavia's decision hasn't exactly worked out yet, as has failed to even make the bench for all five of Chelea's matches this season. An Instagram page named LFC Transfers Daily took a dig at the Belgian by posting:

"Romeo Lavia can’t even make the bench for this Chelsea side. Might not have been the greatest career choice."

Szoboszlai's partner Fanni Gecsek appears to have agreed with this stance as she liked the post.

Gecsek has been dating the Hungary skipper for three years and currently has over 62,000 followers on Instagram as a social media influencer and model.

Dominik Szoboszlai gives his thoughts on scoring his first goal for Liverpool

Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai was delighted after he scored his first goal for the club during the Reds' 3-0 win against Aston Villa at Anfield on September 3.

The 22-year-old signed a five-year contract with Liverpool on July 2 after Jurgen Klopp and Co. triggered his £60 million release clause from RB Leipzig. The Hungary skipper has slotted into the Reds' midfield and has looked impressive so far.

The No. 8 opened his account for the club in the third minute against Aston Villa, blasting the ball into the back of the net from outside the box with his weak foot. Szoboszlai spoke with the club's media about his strike and said (via Liverpool FC's official website):

"I'm really happy to score my first goal at Anfield. I think I couldn't even wish [for] better. To be honest, I said it before, we practised sometimes in the training and I think two weeks ago I had two situations after each other [and] I shoot the ball 50 metres over the goal. Today, I was concentrating even more to hit the ball good and to hit the goal. It worked."

The Hungarian already looks like one of the best signings of the summer. He will be aiming to continue his good form against Wolverhampton Wanderers after the international break on September 16.