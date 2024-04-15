Domino’s Pizza take sly Manchester City dig as title race with Arsenal and Liverpool takes unexpected turn

Domino's Pizza targeted Manchester City after the club left Arsenal and Liverpool behind to top the Premier League points table on Sunday (April 14).

The three-horse Premier League title race between Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal took yet another turn on Sunday. Two of the three teams involved faced unexpected defeats, as Manchester City took a sneaky lead at the top of the table, courtesy of their 5-1 hammering of Luton Town on Saturday.

Liverpool lost 0-1 at home to Crystal Palace while Arsenal were outdone 0-2 at the Emirates by Unai Emery's Aston Villa on Sunday. Domino's Pizza took to X to comment about City's triumph, making two tweets.

Referring to Crystal Palace's 1-0 win against Liverpool, the first tweet read:

"Just had Pep call in and order pizza for Crystal Palace."

The second tweet read:

"115 of them."

It was a comment about the 115 charges faced by Man City for illicit financing and un-cooperation between 2009 and 2018 (as per football.london).

City lead the points table with 73 points after 32 games. Arsenal and Liverpool are second and third respectively with 71 points from 32 games each.

Paul Merson believes Manchester City have title race advantage over Liverpool and Arsenal

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson believes after their 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday, Arsenal are out of this year's title race. Manchester City played first over the weekend, which Merson believes gave them an advantage.

"For me, it's gone - 100 per cent," he told Sky Sports. "It's completely turned on its head now. Man City put pressure on them by playing first and they couldn't handle it. But take nothing away from Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. They were absolutely outstanding."

On April 18, Liverpool will play Atalanta in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals, a tie where they trail 0-3 from the first leg played on April 11. Arsenal are level 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals and will visit Germany on Wednesday (April 17) for the second leg.

City will host Real Madrid on Wednesday after a 3-3 draw at Santiago Bernabeu on April 9 in the Champions League quarter-finals.