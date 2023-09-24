Domino’s troll Chelsea with hilarious tweet after Ollie Watkins scores winner for Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge

Domino's Pizza UK mocked 10-man Chelsea's 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday (September 24) with a hilarious tweet.

Mauricio Pochettino's Blues suffered their third defeat of the season following Ollie Watkins' 73rd-minute goal. The west Londoners have scored just five goals in six league games and sit 14th in the Premier League.

A lack of goals has been an issue for Chelsea with the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Raheem Sterling failing to deliver them. Their last goal came back on August 30 in a 2-1 comeback win against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup second round.

Domino's compounded Pochettino's attackers' woes with a post on X (formerly Twitter). They stated:

"We’ve delivered about 852,609 pizzas since Chelsea last scored a goal."

Many expected the Blues to bounce back from their disappointing 2022-23 campaign under Pochettino this season. They once again spent big, bringing the likes of Moises Caicedo (£116 million), Romeo Lavia (£50 million) and Jackson (£30 million).

Jackson has been tasked with becoming his side's new goalscoring center-forward and showed signs he'd be a hit during preseason. However, the Colombian forward has struggled with just one goal in seven games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Sterling is currently the west Londoners' top scorer with just two strikes in six games. The Blues had 10 shots against Villa with four on target. They continue to endure a frustrating period in front of goal.

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Villa star Watkins

The Blues are showing interest in Ollie Watkins.

According to English journalist Simon Phillips, Villa's Watkins is on a three-man shortlist of strikers that the Blues are interested in. Phillips said on his Si Phillips Talks Chelsea podcast (via Football365):

“Dusan Vlahovic was obviously looked at in the summer. He’s still there. Jonathan David from Lille. And the last one is Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa. Those are the names that I’ve been given this week that Chelsea are considering for the January window.”

Watkins' stock has grown at Villa Park and he's made a superb start to the season. The England international has bagged four goals and two assists in nine games across competitions so far.

He has been the focal point of Emery's attack ever since the Spaniard succeeded Steven Gerrard last year. The 27-year-old was also in fine form last season, managing 16 goals in 40 games across competitions.

Watkins took his goal against Pochettino's side well after Levi Colwill initially did well to block his first attempt. He showed persistence to fire a winner for the Villains at Stamford Bridge.