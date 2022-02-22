Don Hutchinson explains why Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo is having a better  season than PSG's Lionel Messi (Exclusive)

Football pundit Don Hutchinson has delivered his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's current season at Manchester United and PSG and feels the Portuguese star is enjoying a better one.

Both Ronaldo and Messi made switches ahead of the current campaign, with the former leaving Juventus for Manchester and the latter finding a new home in Paris.

However, things haven't been going on smoothly for both megastars as they have had to endure some barren runs this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently had to endure his biggest goal drought in over a decade, while Lionel Messi has only found the back of the net for PSG twice in Ligue 1.

Speaking on a media call, Hutchinson was asked who amongst Messi and Ronaldo was having the better season. The former Liverpool player said that the Portuguese forward edged past Lionel Messi.

Hutchinson explained the reason behind his assessment as he feels Ronaldo is the main reason why Manchester United are still in the Champions League.

"I think I will have to say Ronaldo at United, but only just. And the reason why I would say Ronaldo at United is because if he wasn’t at Man United, Man United wouldn’t have been in the Champions League."

"His goals, especially against Atalanta, were so crucial. They would be down in the Europa League or Europa Conference League. United wouldn’t have even been in the Champions League," said Hutchinson.

The football pundit continued by saying that fans are used to seeing Lionel Messi score more than 30 goals, and his tally this season has been poor. He concluded by saying that comparing the two modern-day greats, Cristiano Ronaldo is in better form at the moment.

"Messi has got to get going. We’re used to Messi hitting 30,40, 50 goals a season, whereas his goal tally this season for an unbelievable player is nowhere near good enough. But in terms of the two, I think Ronaldo is in better form," said Hutchinson.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will be crucial for Manchester United and PSG in the Champions League

While they have had indifferent seasons, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will be crucial for Manchester United and PSG in the Champions League.

Ronaldo already has six goals in five matches for the Red Devils in Europe's premier competition and will play a major role in his side getting a result away to Atletico Madrid.

While his form in Ligue 1 hasn't been great, Messi has been massive for PSG in the Champions League as he has racked up five goals in six appearances.

If the French club is to lift their first Champions League crown, the Argentine forward will have to be in top form.

