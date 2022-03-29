Don Hutchinson picks between Liverpool and Manchester City for Premier League title 

Liverpool and Manchester City are leading the race for the Premier League title this season, with the two clubs leaving all others far behind. Former Scotland midfielder Don Hutchinson has tipped the Reds to come out on top against the defending champions, though.

Hutchinson bagged ten goals and as many assists for the Reds in 60 games during his playing days. He said that he wants his former club to win the title because of the momentum they are riding right now - winning their last nine league games.

"I will tell you the reason why I'm leaning towards Liverpool," the Scotsman said on Football Talk on Youtube. "With a neutral head on, I'm looking at the momentum, especially after the Arsenal game. Arsenal had matched Liverpool for 45 minutes but then Liverpool changed it," he added.

Liverpool's squad has been significantly boosted by the addition of players like Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz in the last few months. That has expanded manager Jurgen Klopp's options, especially in attack. Hutchinson has noted the vast resources at the tactician's disposa, saying:

"I think it's very hard to say what Liverpool's best XI might be. You might be able to say with Man City, yes I know the XI; with Liverpool at the moment, he can put an eleven out, Jurgen Klopp, and go, get two of them off and get Firmino and Mo Salah on like he did against Arsenal."

The Scotsman added:

"So I think, in game, Liverpool are better suited at the top end of the pitch."

Can Liverpool edge out Manchester City in Premier League title race?

Jurgen Klopp's men have been flawless recently.

As things stand, the Reds are one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League standings. Jurgen Klopp's men have bagged 69 points in 29 games, while their rivals have 70 in 29 outings.

The Reds will get a massive chance to make a statement when they clash with Manchester City on April 10 at the Etihad. The outcome of that game could determine the destination of this season's Premier League title.

