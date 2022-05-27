Don Hutchinson urges Arsenal to sign 2 Manchester City stars this summer

Don Hutchison has urged Arsenal to sign Gabriel Jesus and Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City. The former midfielder believes the two will improve the quality at the Emirates and help the young players too.

Jesus and Gundogan's futures at Manchester City have been in the balance, with reports suggesting they could be leaving this summer. The duo played a vital role in helping City win the Premier League title this season.

While speaking on the Premier League Productions (via HITC), Hutchinson claimed Mikel Arteta should be signing Jesus and Gundogan this summer. He said:

"If I am Mikel Arteta at Arsenal and I am trying to take Jesus. But I am also taking Gundogan. I am taking him, not just for what he does on matchday, but for his knowledge of what he will do every single day to improve those young players."

Can Arsenal lure the Manchester City duo?

Reports suggest Manchester City are ready to sell Gabriel Jesus for £55 million this summer. However, Guardiola is not keen on selling Gundogan and claimed he wanted the German at the club next season. He said:

"I want him next season here, there's no intention for him not to be here. Now he's married he might want a new experience. All the great Twitter accounts say he's going to leave but I didn't know it. That's the situation right now."

Premier League USA @PLinUSA



Pogba

Ramsdale

Bergwijn

Ronaldo

De Bruyne

Gundogan



Vote for your pick of this season's preml.ge/e3gjq8 Changing the game when it matters the mostPogbaRamsdaleBergwijnRonaldoDe BruyneGundoganVote for your pick of this season's #GameChangers Changing the game when it matters the most 🙌🌟 Pogba🌟 Ramsdale🌟 Bergwijn🌟 Ronaldo🌟 De Bruyne🌟 GundoganVote for your pick of this season's #GameChangers ➡️ preml.ge/e3gjq8 https://t.co/SRYfITFJhG

While talking about his future, Gundogan hinted at a move to Turkey or the United States. However, he added that he has a year left on his contract.

"Turkey is naturally interesting because of my roots. I also like the USA; I have been there several times on holiday. At the moment, however, I'm not thinking about it. I still have a contract in Manchester (City) until 2023, I'm very happy there both athletically and privately, and I can theoretically imagine ending my career at City."

Gundogan came on as a substitute in the final Premier League game this season and scored twice. The brace, along with Rodri's goal, helped Manchester City win the title by beating Aston Villa 3-2.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava