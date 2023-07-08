“Don’t be ashamed to give me moral support” – Manchester United hero Bruno Fernandes enjoys banter with Manchester City star while on holiday

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a hilarious social media exchange with Manchester City and Portugal star Joao Cancelo.

Fernandes is currently enjoying his vacation on the Italian Island of Sardinia. This is after a long yet productive season of serving his club and country. The midfielder uploaded a snap of his downtime on Instagram.

Cancelo commented under the photo:

"what model."

Fernandes replied hilariously as he responded to the comment, writing:

“I know you liked it, don't be ashamed to give me moral support in public.”

Bruno Fernandes was a key player for Manchester United this past season. He scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 59 matches across competitions. With the start of the pre-season closing in, Fernandes is recharging his batteries.

When Paddy Pimblett slammed Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes

Paddy Pimblett is a popular name across the MMA world. While his fighting skills at the elite level remain under scrutiny, the Liverpudlian has become famous among fans for his personality.

'The Baddy', however, once slammed Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. But the latter was not the only Portuguese who faced Pimblett's wrath. He also slammed Manchester City ace, Bernardo Silva. Pimblett once told Pub Talk:

"Last season, when he first got signed, it was Bruno Fernandes because of how overrated he was. But now, it's Bernardo Silva. I don't know anyone who likes Bernardo Silva... He is a horrible wrong'un. He's a piece of sh*t, yeah. That time when they gave us a guard of honor and he just stood there."

Pimblett is a Liverpool fan. Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that he is unhappy with the star players of two of the Reds' biggest rivals. While Pimblett might be frustrated with the United and City stars, his expletive-filled rant aimed at the duo could be deemed as a bit over the line.

