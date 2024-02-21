“Don’t ask him to be Leo Messi” - Former Barcelona forward offers warning about Lamine Yamal

Former Barcelona forward Gerard Deulofeu has warned fans against not expecting teenage sensation Lamine Yamal to become the next Lionel Messi.

The 16-year-old attacker has become a critical component of Xavi's side this season. He has made 34 appearances across competitions, bagging five goals and seven assists.

Despite signs of early promise, Deulofeu has suggested that the boy be handled carefully. Lavishing praise on the youngster, he said in a recent interview (via Barca Universal):

“I see Lamine and I can’t believe that a 16-year-old boy can do what he does. He really needs to be looked after. He has to be kept on his feet. Don’t ask him to be Leo Messi, let’s take care of a boy who was born with a gift.”

Any comparisons with Messi, who achieved greatness at Camp Nou would be unjust. The Inter Miami sensation scored an incredible 672 goals and assisted 303 from 778 appearances competitions for Barcelona.

He won La Liga 10 times and the UEFA Champions League thrice, before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 and claiming the Ligue 1 title twice. The 36-year-old attacker is also an eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and led Argentina to World Cup success in Qatar in 2022.

Luuk de Jong reveals how it felt sitting in Lionel Messi's seat in Barcelona dressing room

Luuk de Jong

PSV Eindhoven attacker Luuk de Jong was signed on a loan deal from Sevilla after Lionel Messi decided to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Barcelona in 2021.

The former Netherlands international revealed what it was like to be seated in the Argentine icon's spot in the dressing room. De Jong told The Guardian in an interview (via GOAL):

"That was very strange. Of course I was not brought in as his direct replacement. No-one can replace that man. I came there as a target man. But I was actually sitting at his place in the dressing room. That was nice.”

“I scored some important goals, mostly headers. At one point they sang my name at Camp Nou at every corner or free-kick. You wouldn’t think it gets better than that. I am very proud of that,” he added.

De Jong scored seven goals during his time at Barcelona, with five of those coming off his head. After his season-long stay with the Spanish giants, the striker headed back to Sevilla and was then sold to PSV Eindhoven.