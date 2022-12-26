"Don't change your mind" - Jamie Redknapp chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Prominent pundit Jamie Redknapp believes Lionel Messi winning the FIFA World Cup shouldn't change the minds of those who feel Cristiano Ronaldo is better. The former Liverpool star added, however, that Messi is his pick between the two.

Plenty has been made of La Pulga finally winning the World Cup to add to his already illustrious and long resume. Alongside numerous club titles and individual honors, Messi has won the two biggest available trophies with Argentina - the Copa America and the World Cup - in successive years.

Many believe this separates him from Ronaldo, who is yet to win a World Cup, though he won the UEFA European Championship back in 2016. For others, the Portuguese legend remains the greatest to have ever played the game thanks to his otherwise stunning resume.

Redknapp believes Lionel Messi's World Cup victory shouldn't alter the opinion of those who stand by Cristiano Ronaldo. He said during a discussion with Mauricio Pochettino, Juan Sebastian Veron, Clarence Seedorf and more for Sky Sports:

"Messi has got that god given talent that he's got. But other people will say Ronaldo has worked for everything he's got, he's been phenomenal for so many years, he's done it in so many different leagues."

Redknapp added:

"So if you think Ronaldo is the best player in the world, don't change your mind because Messi has won the World Cup, it is upto you whatever you believe. Now, Messi is, for me, the best."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi has already had all of his Christmas presents this year Lionel Messi has already had all of his Christmas presents this year 🎁 https://t.co/amEYEvtSfN

Comparing the career stats of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have repeatedly put up ridiculous numbers over the last nearly two decades. They have seemingly spurred each other on for greatness, resulting in one of the most epic rivalries the sport of football has ever seen.

When it comes to their international stats, Ronaldo is ahead of Messi by some distance. The Real Madrid legend has scored 118 times in 196 caps for Portugal while providing 43 assists. Messi, meanwhile, has 98 goals in 172 appearances for Argentina, though he has also laid out 55 assists.

With respect to their club records, Cristiano Ronaldo has managed 701 strikes and 223 assists in 949 senior matches. Lionel Messi also has 701 goals, but is well ahead in the assists section with 333, having played 96 fewer games. The former has 19 scoring titles across all competitions, while the latter has 22.

TNT Sports BR @TNTSportsBR



🏟️ 1147 jogos

819 gols

242 assistências

34 títulos

🥇 5 Bolas de Ouro



Uma besta enjaulada com ódio. Ídolo de muitas pessoas ao redor do mundo. 🤖 Cristiano Ronaldo na carreira:🏟️ 1147 jogos819 gols242 assistências34 títulos🥇 5 Bolas de OuroUma besta enjaulada com ódio. Ídolo de muitas pessoas ao redor do mundo. Cristiano Ronaldo na carreira:🏟️ 1147 jogos⚽ 819 gols🅰️ 242 assistências🏆 34 títulos🥇 5 Bolas de OuroUma besta enjaulada com ódio. Ídolo de muitas pessoas ao redor do mundo. 🇵🇹🤖 https://t.co/Cw7YXbXn4A

Messi is also up to 41 career trophies following his FIFA World Cup triumph to go with seven Ballon d'Or victories. Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, meanwhile, has 34 team honors.

