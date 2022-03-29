"Don't cheat the game" - Stan Collymore says 25-year-old Premier League midfielder should retire if football is not that important 

Dele Alli's Premier League career seems to have gone from bad to worse as he now finds himself on the fringes at Everton, having joined from Tottenham Hotspur less than two months ago. Former Premier League star Stan Collymore has now urged Alli to consider retirement rather than drifting around to different clubs.

Not long ago, 25-year-old Dele Alli was hailed as one of the most promising midfielders in the world as he burst onto the scene at Tottenham Hotspur. His decline since then, however, has been disappointing to say the least. As inconsistency plagued his performances, Alli saw himself slip down the pecking order at Spurs and his playing time reduced significantly.

In January 2022, Alli moved to Everton with the hope of finding more playing time in a World Cup year. However, Everton boss Frank Lampard doesn't seem to be very fond of him and Alli has already become a fringe player at his new club. Recent reports have suggested that the Englishman could be on the move once again this summer.

Speaking about Dele Alli's situation, former Premier League star Stan Collymore has urged him to give up the sport if he doesn't love it anymore. Collymore claims that retirement would be far better than moving to multiple clubs in the next few years. Writing in his column for the Mirror, Collymore said:

“Dele needs to answer some serious question, for himself, no one else. He has to ask: Do you want to play professional football, or are you not cut out for it?

“If no, then get to the end of your contract, and move on with life. If he doesn’t want to be a pro footballer, get your head down.”

“Dele Alli may decide he doesn’t love it anymore. Go and find something you are passionate about, and don’t cheat the game by going on a circus around other clubs.

Collymore further stated that Alli would only be cheating fans and managers if he moved from club to club without being passionate about the game. He said:

“He’d be cheating the fans and clubs and managers of those clubs. He’s gone from the next golden midfielder in Europe, to people asking if he is still a Premier League player. The answers can only come from Dele.

“Look in the mirror and be honest: Do you want to be a pro or not? Don’t drift for another five years because that would be a crime against his ability.”

