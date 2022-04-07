“Don’t cheat the process”, “Got it spot on” - Manchester United fans react as Erik ten Hag edges closer to being named manager 

Manchester United fans have reacted to the news that Erik ten Hag is set to be appointed the club's next manager. ESPN reports that a deal for the Ajax head coach is close to being finalized. This will bring an end to United's long-winded process of finding the man to replace interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

The 52-year-old has long been the fans' choice with his work at Ajax being acclaimed. There is a feeling among the Old Trafford faithful that ten Hag is a risk worth taking. He has the credentials having led Ajax to two Eredivisie titles. In that time, he transformed the side on multiple occasions as a result of player departures.

With ten Hag being given the opportunity to work at a bigger club in the Premier League, the Dutchman will have to battle with the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp. The feeling is that ten Hag will need time to work his magic with a huge overhaul of the club being required.

Here are some reactions to the news that ten Hag is on the brink of being confirmed as the next Manchester United manager:

Maxi @MaaxiAngelo After many suspect hirings, the initial feeling is that Manchester United has got it spot on in hiring Eric ten Hag. Clear philosophy, methods, and good track record seen to results and player development. The way he talks and thinks football is interesting. After many suspect hirings, the initial feeling is that Manchester United has got it spot on in hiring Eric ten Hag. Clear philosophy, methods, and good track record seen to results and player development. The way he talks and thinks football is interesting.

Lyés @WholeLottaLyes Erik Ten Hag’s the correct appointment. Club now has to give him the required time to rebuild, and do it properly this time. Give him the keys, get him his players, and buy into his process. This won’t happen overnight.



More than anything, DON’T CHEAT THE PROCESS. Erik Ten Hag’s the correct appointment. Club now has to give him the required time to rebuild, and do it properly this time. Give him the keys, get him his players, and buy into his process. This won’t happen overnight.More than anything, DON’T CHEAT THE PROCESS. https://t.co/Qu9oz51wJT

James. @afcjxmes Ten Hag’s success at United very much depends on how much trust and patience is given to him by the fans and the board. It’ll take a few sideways steps before any real progress can be made. Ten Hag’s success at United very much depends on how much trust and patience is given to him by the fans and the board. It’ll take a few sideways steps before any real progress can be made.

Kaustubh Pandey @Kaus_Pandey17 Patience and 'proper' backing. What Erik ten Hag would need. No commercial signings. Only football decisions. Patience and 'proper' backing. What Erik ten Hag would need. No commercial signings. Only football decisions.

Ché @che___xo If ten Hag fails im done watching football If ten Hag fails im done watching football

dax @DaxUtd ten Hag after seeing a 9 figure transfer budget without selling players for the first time in his career ten Hag after seeing a 9 figure transfer budget without selling players for the first time in his career https://t.co/hjyLZP7HEm

Donny coming back to Carrington in the summer and seeing ten Hag there



Donny coming back to Carrington in the summer and seeing ten Hag there https://t.co/OxHMgIedTV

con @berbaclaat Ten Hag out Ten Hag out

ً @utdcynical Ten Hag’s genuinely our last and only hope ngl Ten Hag’s genuinely our last and only hope ngl

Manchester United fans expect to see a former face join Erik ten Hag

With Erik ten Hag being appointed as manager, plans will have to be put in place to assemble his backroom staff. Marcel Van der Kraan has told Sky Sports that ten Hag wants a former player/coach who knows the club but also has Dutch connections.

Names that have been touted are:

Robin van Persie - The former Manchester United striker had a fantastic time at Old Trafford following a shock transfer from rivals Arsenal. He won the Premier League title in Sir Alex Ferguson's last season in charge at the club and quickly became a fan favorite. Van Persie also won the Golden boot that season.

Rene Meulensteen - The Dutch former assistant coach to Sir Alex had huge success alongside the Scot, winning eight major trophies with Manchester United.

The Red Devils won four Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League during Meulensteen's stint in the coaching set-up. He is currently the assistant manager of the Australian national team.

Jaap Stam - The fearsome, imposing legendary Dutch defender was a huge hit at Old Trafford. He won the Premier League title three times as well as the Champions League and FA Cup with the Manchester outfit. Stam has gone into management and most recently had a stint at Dutch side Feyenoord and MLS outfit FC Cincinnati.

