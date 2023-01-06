"Don't come to Stamford Bridge if you're not singing" - Chelsea star Thiago Silva's wife Belle Silva posts message to fans on Twitter 

Thiago Silva's wife Bella has taken shots at Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge for not singing during the game. She wants the ones coming to the stadium to be in full voice and back the team.

Chelsea were at home on Thursday night when they took on Manchester City. The Blues lost 1-0, with Riyad Mahrez scoring the lone goal of the match in the second half.

Posting a video from his box at the stadium, Silva's wife was not happy with the fans in front of her not singing, despite her best attempts to start a chant. She posted:

Will Thiago Silva remain at Chelsea next season?

Thiago Silva is heading to the end of his contract at Chelsea and is yet to pen a new deal. He is keen to stay at the club and spoke about his future before heading to the FIFA World Cup in November.

He said:

"It is probably not the right time to talk about new contracts. What I can tell you is that the most important thing for me now is to continue playing at a high level and helping the team achieve the best possible results. For sure there will be the time where we need to talk. It could be before the World Cup or after the World Cup."

He added:

"Of course, I need to know whether I will have a new contract with Chelsea, also for my family arrangements. It is not easy if I don't have a new contract — I will have to decide what to do. I must involve my family. This is an important decision and so we will see what will happen."

Graham Potter also spoke about the defender's future and said:

"I think the decision is Thiago's, I've only been here three, four weeks but already I've seen his quality. He's an incredible person and incredible player. The level he can play at and the amount of respect he has throughout the game is incredible. All I can do is help him reach the best levels he can at the club. And the rest is something for him and the club to think about."

Thiago Silva joined on a free transfer after being released by PSG, and won the UEFA Champions League in his first season at the club.

