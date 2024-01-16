"Don't deserve to be in the top two or three" - Pundit hits out at Manchester United legends and fans for not accepting current state of the club

talkSPORT pundit Andy Townsend has told Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville they need to accept that the club aren't the powerhouse they once were.

The Red Devils have endured a fall from grace since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. The 13-time Premier League champions have failed to win the title since, winning just four major trophies.

Erik ten Hag ended Manchester United's six-year trophy drought last season by guiding his side to the Carabao Cup. Many expected the Dutch coach to build on that somewhat impressive campaign which saw them finish third in the Premier League.

However, United have been in disastrous form this season, exiting the Carabao Cup and the UEFA Champions League. They sit seventh in the league, eight points off the top four after 21 games.

Red Devils icons Keane and Neville have continuously taken aim at their former club for their poor performances. They often opine that the club aren't reaching the standards that they should be.

However, Townsend gave his take on Manchester United's woes and reckons it's time the likes of the two club legends accept the state of the club. He told the UK sports radio station:

"I can never understand why when I see Man United play then after the game whether it Keano or Gary Nev turning round and saying 'this is not acceptable for Man United'. Hold on, it is acceptable!"

The former Chelsea midfielder doesn't view the Red Devils as a top-two or three club in the Premier League:

"This is where they are now. They aren't a team now that deserve to be in the top two or three... It's like 'What are we witnessing? This is a joke. This is a disgrace and we can't put up with this anymore'. You're gonna have to guys."

Manchester United's latest poor performance came in a 2-2 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur (January 14). Ten Hag's side were dominated for much of the game despite Spurs' absentee injury list.

Rio Ferdinand backs Manchester United to move for Al-Ittihad superstar Karim Benzema

Rio Ferdinand thinks Manchester United can't turn down a move for Karim Benzema.

One main problem for Ten Hag and his squad this season has been their issues in front of goal. His side have scored just 24 goals in the league, only bettering Sheffield United, Burnley, and Crystal Palace.

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has emerged as a potential option to bolster Ten Hag's attack. The Frenchman has struggled to adapt to life in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ittihad.

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs claims Manchester United have downplayed a move for Benzema, 36. But Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand appears to be in favor of the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner arriving at his former club (via StrettyNews):

"We’ve done it with Cristiano [Ronaldo], we’ve done it with Falcao, we’ve done it with [Edinson] Cavani, we’ve done it with Zlatan [Ibrahimovic]. Listen, Benzema… how can you say no? How can you say no to that signing?”

Benzema is a proven goalscorer, posting 354 goals in 648 games across competitions during his 14-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. He's started this season with 12 goals and five assists in 20 games for Al-Ittihad.