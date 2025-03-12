"Don't embarrass my GOAT","He was the problem" - Fans react as stat about PSG's UCL record before and after Lionel Messi stint surfaces

Fans on social media have reacted to an ESPN post on X about Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) UEFA Champions League performance data before, during and after Lionel Messi's departure. La Pulga joined the French giants from Barcelona as a free agent in August 2021 but failed to help them win the Champions League.

Before Messi joined the Parc des Princes outfit in 2021, they reached the finals of the UCL and were defeated 1-0 by Bayern Munich (2020). PSG were eliminated 4-1 on aggregate by Manchester City in the semi-final in 2021.

However, in 2022 and 2023, which were Messi's years in the French capital, they were eliminated in the Round of 16. Following Messi's departure, the Parisians reached the semifinals and they were eliminated 2-0 on aggregate by Borussia Dortmund in 2024.

In the 2024-25 campaign, PSG have once again reached the quarterfinals, having defeated Liverpool 4-1 on penalties in the round of 16. The Parisians could be lauded for their resilience after knocking out Liverpool who were considered favorites for this season's UCL.

You can view the ESPN post below:

Fans took to X to react to the post, with one fan tweeting:

"Don’t embarrass my GOAT please."

"Messi hold them back😪," another added.

"He nearly destroyed the team," one user opined.

"Meaning he was the problem?" another user asked.

"Finish what you are trying to say 😂. Messi was the problem we know," another poked fun.

"Pessi was the problem all along," wrote another.

How did Lionel Messi perform at PSG during his stint at the club?

Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain - Source: Getty

After an illustrious career at Camp Nou, Messi arguably struggled to prove himself in Paris. La Pulga, together with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, failed to win the UCL for the French giants.

This led to questions regarding the compatibility of the trio at the Parc des Princes. However, Messi registered just 32 goals and 35 assists for the Ligue 1 outfit in only 75 games. La Pulga won two Ligue 1 titles at PSG (2021-22 and 2022-23). He won one Trophée des Champions trophy in the 2022-23 season, among other individual awards.

La Pulga currently plies his trade with Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

