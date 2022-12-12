"Don't you f*****g apologize!" - Neymar reveals text messages with 3 Brazil teammates after 2022 FIFA World Cup exit

Brazil superstar Neymar has revealed his text messages with three of his national teammates, namely Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Rodrygo Goes, following their 2022 FIFA World Cup exit.

Considered one of the favorites to lift the prestigious trophy in Qatar, Brazil were shown the door by Croatia in the last-16 stage. Zlatko Dalic's side triumphed 4-2 on penalties after the FIFA World Cup knockout match was locked at 1-1 at the end of 120 minutes on Friday (December 9).

Neymar, 30, broke the deadlock with a composed finish in the 105th minute of the extra-time. However, Bruno Petkovic forced a penalty shootout with an equalizer just three minutes before the final whistle.

Taking to Instagram, Neymar posted three of his text conversations.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward consoled Silva, writing:

"We're gonna have to keep going bro, sadly that's how it is! I wanted to give you this cup. You, me and Dani [Alves] deserved a lot. But God has our purpose and he knows everything."

Neymar shared words of commiseration with his club teammate Marquinhos, who missed the decisive penalty for Brazil. He wrote:

"Passing by to tell you that I'm your fan. A penalty won't change what I think of you. I'm with you forever, you know it. Let time pass. I more than anyone know that everything passes, good and bad moment alike. Stay strong, enjoy your family's company and never forget that beside being your colleague I'm your friend and I want your well being. I love you and we keep going together."

He also attempted to motivate Rodrygo, who failed to convert the first penalty past Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic. He wrote:

"Brother, I'm here to tell you that you're amazing. It's an honor to be able to be a part of your career, hear you say that I'm your idol and watch you become one of the best players in the history of Brazil! The only people that miss penalties are the ones that take them, I already missed a lot in my career and I learned from all of them. But I never gave up and always tried to be better."

After the Real Madrid forward issued an apology, Neymar replied:

"Don't you f*****g apologize! Are you crazy? The only people that miss are the ones that take them, you're a beast! I will teach you later how to take them. We stay together! Take care."

Brazil talisman Neymar fails to lift first-ever FIFA World Cup in his third attempt

Neymar, who entered the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the back of whopping 27 goal involvements in 20 appearances for PSG this season, failed to translate his club form for Brazil.

After missing two group-stage matches due to an ankle injury, he scored twice and laid out one assist in two knockout games. However, he was forced to bow out at the hands of the Luka Modric-led side.

So far, the former Barcelona man has registered eight goals and four assists in 13 FIFA World Cup games, spread across three editions. He is yet to feature in a semi-final at the prestigious tournament.

The first-ever winter FIFA World Cup is set to end on December 18.

