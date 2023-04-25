“Don’t forget that you have two children that you don’t come to see” – Bayern Munich superstar’s wife accuses him of cheating with harsh message

Amelia Lorente, the wife of Bayern Munich man Lucas Hernandez, has accused the Frenchman of cheating on her with Cristina Buccino.

According to Italy 24 Press News, rumors about Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez and Italian showgirl Cristina Buccino’s alleged affair have been circulating for a while now. Having remained mum about the rumors about her husband until then, Amelia Lorente made an explosive accusation on Instagram on Monday (24 April).

She put up an Instagram story, accusing Hernandez of cheating with Cristina Buccino. She also tagged the official accounts of both Hernandez and Buccino. She wrote (via Mundo Deportivo):

“You can stop playing both sides now, Lucas Hernandez. I give it to you, Cristina Buccino.

“Don't forget that you have two children that you don't come to see.”

After posting the story, Amelia Lorente, who has 112k followers on Instagram, removed all images of the Bayern Munich defender from her account. Her announcement came while Hernandez was in Milan to watch his brother Theo Hernandez in action against Lecce in Serie A.

According to Italy 24 Press News, Cristino Buccino, 38, is 11 years older than Lucas Hernandez, 27. The Bayern player is yet to respond to the accusations brought on by his wife.

Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez got a restraining order before marrying Amelia Lorente

Lucas Hernandez and Amelia Lorente got married on June 2, 2017. Unlike most relationships, Hernandez and Lorente’s relationship was not smooth until marriage. In fact, they had a massive bust-up in February 2017, which caused the Madrid court to become involved.

Both were sentenced to 31 days of community service while Hernandez was also hit with a restraining order. They married only four months later in the United States and honeymooned in Miami. Upon touching down in Madrid, the Bayern Munich man was arrested for violating his restraining order, which prevented him from being within 500 meters of his wife.

The court initially gave him a six-month prison term, but it was later suspended on the condition of appropriate behavior. He, however, was slapped with a €96,000 fine.

A year after they married, they welcomed baby boy Martin Hernandez into the world.

