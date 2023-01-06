“Don’t get me wrong” - Pundit explains why Newcastle could sack Eddie Howe even if they qualify for Champions League

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has explained why Newcastle United could sack manager Eddie Howe even if they qualify for the UEFA Champions League. The Magpies are flying high in third in the Premier League table.

Howe has overseen nine wins, eight draws, and one defeat in 18 league fixtures. The English coach has earned plaudits for his transformation of the Tyneside outfit.

He was appointed as Newcastle boss in November 2021, with the side struggling at the bottom of the table. A year later, the Magpies are in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

However, Collymore suggests that it is not guaranteed that the hierarchy at St James' Park will keep Howe in charge despite his brilliant reign thus far. He told CaughtOffside:

“Don’t get me wrong, I know Eddie Howe is doing an absolutely phenomenal job there but if the Magpies do qualify for the Champions League, I’m sure the owners will at least have the conversation about sacking him and bringing someone else in with pre-established European pedigree."

The Magpies are the richest club in world football after the Saudi Public Investment Fund consortium's takeover of the Tyneside giants in October 2021. Collymore believes the owners may consider a move for a more experienced European coach:

“In terms of Howe’s experience of managing a club competing on multiple domestic and European fronts, he doesn’t have any. Maybe the owners will say ‘he’s done so well, we’ll give him a chance’ – but I do really believe they’ll consider parting ways in favour of a manager who has the experience that Howe lacks because if you’re Newcastle United and suddenly you’re in the Champions League, why on earth wouldn’t you consider going out and trying to bring in a top, top manager?"

He concluded:

“I think it’d be incredibly naive of Newcastle United’s owners to not consider sacking Howe if they qualified for the Champions League.”

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher names Newcastle boss Howe as the best manager of 2022

Carragher lauds the Magpies boss.

Carragher snubbed Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta by naming Howe as his Premier League manager of the year. This is despite Guardiola's side winning the league title in May and the Gunners currently leading the table.

The Liverpool great has been impressed by Howe's has turnaround at St James' Park. Carragher argues that had Guardiola or Reds boss Jurgen Klopp taken charge, Newcastle would not be better off:

"Eddie Howe is the Premier League manager of 2022. The first phase of the new era at Newcastle United is a triumph of coaching more than the result of a financial revolution."

He added:

"Had the club’s Saudi Arabia owners’ somehow lured Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp to the north east upon completing their takeover, the team would not be in a stronger position."

Howe's side head to Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup third-round on Saturday (January 7). They then face Leicester City in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday (January 10).

