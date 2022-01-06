"Don't go away" - Juventus manager Max Allegri reveals what he told Alvaro Morata amid rumors of Barcelona transfer

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata is being pursued by FC Barcelona, according to latest reports. However, Juventus manager Max Allegri is confident that his star striker will end the season with Juventus. Allegri further admitted that he has asked Morata not to leave.

Barcelona are in the process of rebuilding their squad under new boss Xavi Hernandez. Fans were expecting the Catalans to keep a low profile during the winter transfer window as the club are in a poor financial state. However, Barcelona splurged the cash on Spanish forward Ferran Torres.

The Catalans have spent €55 million, plus €10m in add-on as transfer fee to sign Torres from Manchester City. As per the latest reports, Barcelona are now interested in signing Spanish forward Alvaro Morata from Juventus next.

The Blaugranas have already discussed terms with Atletico Madrid as the player belongs to the Spanish club. They are reportedly close to reaching an agreement for a loan deal.

Eurosport UK @Eurosport_UK



Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is set to stay at the club, despite reported interest from Barcelona. "Case 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐝."Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is set to stay at the club, despite reported interest from Barcelona. "Case 𝐜𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐞𝐝." ⚫⚪Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is set to stay at the club, despite reported interest from Barcelona.

Juventus, on the other hand, don't want to let go of their star striker in the middle of the season. Speaking to the press before the Juve-Napoli tie, Max Allegri addressed the rumors surrounding Morata and his future at Juventus.

Allegri confidently stated that the Spanish striker isn't leaving the club this season as he is pivotal to the Italian's tactical setup.

"Morata doesn't start. Last year he scored 21 goals and this year he scored seven without taking a penalty. Alvaro is an important player and I'm happy. I talked to him and I said you don't go away so he stays with enthusiasm. He has to be calm and calm. I believe that 99% of the squad will remain like this." said Max Allegri.

Former Juventus star Miralem Pjanic advices Alvaro Morata to think twice before moving to Barcelona

Former Juventus and Barcelona star Miralem Pjanic has given Morata a piece of advice on his rumored Barcelona transfer. Pjanic has asked Morata to think twice before accepting an offer from the Catalans.

He added that Morata has always been happy at Juventus but would understand his decision if he decides to sign for Barcelona.

barcacentre @barcacentre Álvaro Morata will be a Barça player by the end of the week. The operation is done for 95%. Agreements with Juventus and Atlético Madrid have been reached. Xavi considers Morata as one of the best attackers in the world, valuing his versatility, work capacity and experience. [as] Álvaro Morata will be a Barça player by the end of the week. The operation is done for 95%. Agreements with Juventus and Atlético Madrid have been reached. Xavi considers Morata as one of the best attackers in the world, valuing his versatility, work capacity and experience. [as] https://t.co/SYqM3hYcHb

Alvaro Morata's Barcelona move could be a huge risk for the player as the club president has openly stated that he wants to sign Haaland next summer. This would make Morata a second choice striker in the team and he might end up getting limited game time next season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy