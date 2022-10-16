"Don't have a great record at Anfield" - Jamie Carragher makes bold prediction for Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League clash

Former Liverpool great Jamie Carragher has predicted a stalemate for the Reds in their upcoming Premier League clash against defending champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday (October 16).

The Reds have opened the 2022-23 season on an underwhelming note after losing out on the Premier League title by a single point last season. The club are currently tenth in the table with just 10 points from eight games, registering a meager two wins in the process.

However, the Cityzens are the only unbeaten Premier League side this campaign, registering seven wins and two draws in nine games. They have the best offensive record with 33 goals scored and the joint-best defensive record with just nine goals conceded.

In his column for Sky Sports, Carragher backed the Merseyside outfit to express themselves with the support of the home crowd. He wrote:

"I don't expect Liverpool to take a backward step — it's not their style. They're at Anfield so I expect to use the crowd and be really aggressive and make it as difficult as they can for Manchester City."

Carragher predicted another goalscoring draw between the two heavyweight clubs, just like last season's 2-2 draw at Anfield. He added:

"I think it will be a tough game for both. Manchester City don't have a great record at Anfield but Liverpool are up against the best team in the world. I think it will be a great game and a draw again — 1-1 or 2-2 like last season."

The Pep Guardiola-coached outfit have won just one of their last 10 Premier League away matches against the Reds, losing six times.

Liverpool facing familiar injury crisis ahead of Manchester City showdown

Liverpool are set to be without the services of a host of players, including three defenders, against Manchester City. While Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joel Matip are ruled out with respective ankle and calf injuries, Ibrahima Konate is doubtful after picking up a muscle injury.

With injury problems for the three defenders, Jurgen Klopp has a selection headache ahead of him. Either James Milner will be slotted in as the right-back, Joe Gomez will be restored as a centre-back, or Fabinho will be slotted into the centre to keep Gomez out wide.

Luis Diaz is also set to miss the upcoming clash with a knee injury sustained during his team's recent 3-2 loss against Arsenal. Midfielders Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Arthur Melo and Curtis Jones continue to be sidelined.

