"Don't hurt Leo, because I'll kill you" - Sergio Aguero sends hilarious Lionel Messi message to Argentina star after UCL draw

Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero has issued a warning to Benfica defender Nicolas Otamendi ahead of his UEFA Champions League face-off with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi.

PSG have been clubbed with Juventus, Benfica and Maccabi Haifa in Group H of the tournament. The UEFA Champions League group stage is set to begin on September 6 and conclude with the final on June 10 next year.

Messi, who is in his second year at the Parc des Princes, is set to lead the charge on both fronts this year – with PSG in the UEFA Champions League and with Argentina in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking on his Twitch channel, Aguero shared his thoughts about the recent draw and the potential confrontation between the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and Otamendi. He said (via El Comercio):

"PSG, Juventus, Benfica... Otamendi is going to have to put in a couple of kicks. Otamendi is at Benfica, so he's going to have to start hitting and he's going to cross it with Leo. Don't hurt Leo, because I'll kill you. The World Cup is coming, Ota."

He continued:

"Oh, you also meet 'Fideo' [Angel Di María] in Juventus. Oh Otamendi. How bad we are seeing it with Otamendi. Otamendi has to hit a good kick to both players. Spicy."

Messi, who is set to feature in his fifth FIFA World Cup later this year, will aim to end La Albiceleste's 36-year wait on the grandest stage of world football. Earlier, Argentina were knocked out of the pre-quarter finals in the 2018 edition and finished as runners-up in 2014.

Argentina have been drawn in Group C alongside Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. The first-ever winter FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 21, with the final set to be held on December 18.

Meanwhile, Messi has registered four goals and two assists in four matches across all competitions for PSG this season.

Jurgen Klinsmann backs Argentina's Lionel Messi to win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Speaking to Premier (via SPORT), former Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann wished for Lionel Messi to win the upcoming FIFA World Cup as a 'Christmas present'. He said:

"Argentina should have won a couple more cups since 1990. Maybe that will happen this year. Why not? I would like it to happen, especially for Leo. May he win this time, as a Christmas present."

At 35, the PSG forward could be playing in his last World Cup in Qatar.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava