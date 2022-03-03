"Don’t know what the future holds" - Edouard Mendy makes honest admission and claims he still has 'great things' to achieve at Chelsea

Edouard Mendy has outlined that he still has a lot to achieve at Chelsea.

The Senegalese shot-stopper joined Chelsea in 2020 from Rennes. He had a brilliant debut season which ended with a Champions League triumph.

Mendy continued his great form by winning the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup with Chelsea. He also conquered the 2021 AFCON with Senegal in January this year.

Mendy recently sat down for an interview with Onze Mondial, where he was asked about the possibility of returning to Marseille.

Marseille was the first French club to sign him on a professional contract back in 2015.

Mendy replied:

“Could I become Marseille’s goalkeeper in four or five years? [He bursts out laughing] We don’t know what the future holds. In any case, I’m focusing on Chelsea and I still have great things to do here, God willing.”

Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy reminisces about how he picked up his first professional contract in France

Mendy had to struggle to get paid for football. The Senegalese was without a club in 2015 and had come to France for a trial. He impressed the right people, and since then has not had to look back.

“Actually, I had come for the CFA, and as soon as I arrived, I played a friendly match with the CFA and it went well. So, they said ‘why not’, and I went up with the pros. It went really well,” Mendy said.

“As soon as the training was over, the players came to talk to me to say: ‘Where are you from?’, ‘Congratulations, you are not bad’. And there, when you answer them that you don’t have a club, some don’t believe it, others are shocked, others say: ‘But how is it possible?’.”

He added:

“I remember guys like Abdelaziz Barrada or Lassana Diarra, who passed through Le Havre and who knows many big names in my neighborhood, were very surprised.”

Mendy spoke about how his achievements are beyond anything he ever dreamt of.

“Just like Steve Mandanda. It was quite surreal for me, knowing that I was without a club. (…) I would have liked to be Marseille’s number one goalkeeper, but in front of me, there were Steve Mandanda, Yohann Pelé and Florian Escales who was the club’s hope for this position.”

Mendy added:

“Even if I had in my craziest dream this thought, the reality was different, it was blocked from home blocked from home blocked, there was no way to get there.”

