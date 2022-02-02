"Don't know where his future lies" - John Barnes says Manchester United outcast has a big decision to make at the end of the season

Former Liverpool star John Barnes is concerned about Jesse Lingard's future at Manchester United.

The attacker was denied a loan move or a permanent transfer last month. Despite being reduced to a bench player at Old Trafford, the Red Devils prevented him from leaving the club.

Lingard's future will be up in the air in the summer as his Old Trafford contract will terminate in less than six months.

Speaking about the player's uncertain future, Barnes told BonusBetCodes:

"Lingard would have been a good signing for Newcastle United but he hasn’t gone, so they have to forget about it. I don’t know where Lingard’s future lies. I don’t think it will be at United because it hasn’t worked there, as much as he did well at West Ham United."

Barnes was referring to Lingard's six-month loan spell from January 2021-June 2021 at West Ham United. The England international scored nine goals and laid down five assists in 16 games for the London club across all competitions.

Barnes feels Manchester United have other players who are ahead in the pecking order and Lingard will consequently not shine at the club. He continued:

"With the players United have, they’re not going to turn to Lingard. West Ham would be the obvious place for Lingard to move because of how well he did there. But he’s not gone anywhere now, so he’ll have a big decision to make at the end of the season."

Manchester United short on attackers after poor January window

Manchester United loaned out Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek last month. Mason Greenwood is all but out of the club after he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

While Greenwood's exit from football is a much-needed step, the Red Devils will be upset about losing four players in one month. To make matters worse, they did not sign a replacement attacker in January.

This will leave the club short-staffed up front and might open the door for Jesse Lingard to prove his worth in the squad. If he can make his chances count at Old Trafford over the next six months, he might end up staying at Manchester United.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh