"Don't know where he goes from this performance" - Thomas Tuchel delivers honest verdict on Chelsea star

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an honest insight into Saul Niguez's potential future at Stamford Bridge. Niguez put in another disappointing performance against Watford on Wednesday (December 1) night at Vicarage Road.

The Spanish midfielder was handed just his second start in the Premier League since his loan move from Atletico Madrid this summer. Niguez's full debut for Chelsea was also one to forget as he was taken off at half-time after struggling to cope with the speed and physicality of the game.

He suffered the same fate against Watford and was taken off at half-time by Thomas Tuchel and replaced by Brazilian defender Thiago Silva.

Niguez has had to make do with a bit-part role for Chelsea this season. He has made just seven appearances for the Blues in all competitions this season. Thomas Tuchel has revealed he's unsure of Niguez's position at the club after the match against Watford.

"I don't know where he goes from this performance. He was on a yellow card so we had two options [at half time], take Marcos [Alonso] off who also had a yellow card and try Saul as a wing-back. I had this in my mind before the game, if something happened to Marcos," said Tuchel in a post-match press conference according to Football London.

He added:

"I thought maybe it was not the right match to try things with new positions so it was him to change the shape a little bit and have Thiago on the pitch with his organising."

Tuchel made six changes to the Chelsea XI that played out a 1-1 draw with Manchester United last weekend for their clash against Watford. The Blues delivered a sub-par performance against the Hornets, but were able to come away with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Claudio Ranieri's side.

Chelsea are unlikely to sign Saul Niguez permanently after the emergence of Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Saul Niguez has struggled this season for Chelsea.

Chelsea youth product Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been one of the standout performers for the Blues in recent weeks. The midfielder spent last season on loan with Fulham and failed to make an impact during his time with the Cottagers.

Loftus-Cheek has, however, stepped up to the plate this season and has become a regular starter for Chelsea. The 25-year-old has made 12 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this season. His speed, physical presence and eye for goal make him a massive asset for the club.

Loftus-Cheek's emergence means Chelsea are unlikely to exercise their option to sign Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid for €40 million at the end of the season. The Spaniard's string of poor displays will not help his case either.

