“Don’t know how to run a club”, “Joke” – Manchester United fans question why ‘strong, fast and agile’ player is left out of Liverpool clash

Manchester United fans have questioned Ralf Rangnick's decision to leave Eric Bailly out of the side's starting XI against Liverpool this evening.

Interim manager Rangnick has decided to go with five at the back for tonight's huge clash with their fierce rivals.

Red Devils outcast Phil Jones joins regulars Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in the center of the United defense.

This decision has drawn the ire of Red Devils fans who believe Bailly would be a better candidate to have come into the side.

Fans beratedly reacted to the news on Twitter:

Abhishek @AbhishekMitra96



Joke 🤡 @ManUtd Bailly got a new contract less than 12 months ago, pictured in training, yet is fifth choice CB behind Phil Jones with a bench with 2 GKs on it…Joke 🤡

Muphyk @Muphyk @AbhishekMitra96 @ManUtd Absolutely jokes, those peoples in charge of @ManUtd don't know how to run a club, they are just giving all those players bumber contract and no playing time.

Yaw Woodward❤🔴 @pee_waay @ManUtd What has Eric Bailly done wrong? I thought Ralf was different

Favoured🦅😈⚡ @DivineGrace0011 @1_RelDeal @Ilyes078 @ManUtd They don't even give that dude any chance, he's strong, fast and agile, I still don't get why they don't use him at all!💔

Osunde andrew @osundeandrew20 @ManUtd Jones according to Ralf is now better than Bailly. I fear his decision making when he moves upstairs

Uncle Chu @datchuguy @ManUtd Why start Jones when you have a fit baily ???

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Is this the beginning of the end for Eric Bailly at Old Trafford?

Bailly's time at Old Trafford may be coming to an end

Eric Bailly's future at Manchester United has been under speculation for quite some time with the Ivorian having dropped down the pecking order.

Under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the defender was replaced by Harry Maguire at the center of United's defense. Following this, reports claimed the former Villarreal defender could be set to leave Old Trafford.

Astonishingly, in April last year the 28-year-old was given a new contract, keeping him at the club until 2024.

This was despite constant injury issues and a lack of regular first-team appearances.

Throughout his time at Manchester United, Bailly has become somewhat of a fan favorite for his entertaining performances at the back.

Many have questioned why he hasn't come in to replace Maguire, who has experienced a difficult season. This included Bailly himself with MEN reporting that the Ivorian had taken issue with the fact the English centre-back was constantly being picked ahead of him.

He has in the past been linked with a move to Serie A side AC Milan.

FootMercato (via GetFootballNewsFrance) reported that Bailly had spoken to the Italian giants in January over a potential move.

But he subsequently decided to remain at United for the remainder of the season.

That decision may have been the wrong one as once again he was omitted from Rangnick's starting XI.

In such a huge clash against Liverpool, experienced players are understandably going to be preferred.

But Phil Jones has encountered a problematic time over recent seasons at Old Trafford, having been injured for a huge part of his spell in the side.

Bailly will feel quite rightly bemused that he has once again been overlooked. This could be the catalyst for the Ivorian to finally part ways with United come the summer.

Nevertheless, Liverpool versus Manchester United promises to be a tantalizing affair. Rangnick's decision to omit Bailly could come back to haunt him.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit