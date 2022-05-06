“Don’t know why we’re not allowed to talk about it” – Salah reveals everyone at Liverpool wanted to face Real Madrid over Man City in Champions League final

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has been vocal about his desire to face Real Madrid in the Champions League final this season. After getting his wish following Los Blancos' triumph over Manchester City on Wednesday, the Egyptian has come out to add that everyone at Anfield is eager to face the Galacticos.

The two sides met in the final of the tournament back in 2018. Mohamed Salah couldn't make much impact as he was withdrawn due to an injury he suffered after a challenge from Sergio Ramos.

The attacker's withdrawal unbalanced Liverpool, allowing Real Madrid to run away with a 3-1 victory at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium.

That memory is still fresh in the minds of the players at Anfield. As Jurgen Klopp's men prepare for the clash on May 28, Salah couldn't resist talking about how much the Reds want to face Madrid. The Egyptian told Sky Sports:

"If you ask everybody [at Liverpool ], everyone wanted that game. I don't know why we're not allowed to talk about it but I'm ok to talk about it - I wanted that game! I wanted to play Real Madrid before that game [against Manchester City]."

"Of course, I'm not giving too much credit to them. They're an unbelievable team with a great coach and great players. When they asked me who I wanted, I said Madrid. It's an easy answer."

Mohamed Salah's numbers for Liverpool in the Champions League this season

The attacker is out for revenge after picking up an unfortunate injury when the two clubs met each other at the same stage in 2018.

The Egyptian has been a standout performer for the Reds in the Champions League this season. So far, he's recorded eight goals and two assists in 11 appearances in the European tournament.

Overall, Salah has contributed 30 goals and 14 assists for Jurgen Klopp's side in 45 games across all fronts this season. It remains to be seen if the Premier League giants will be able to get the better of Real Madrid when they clash later this month.

