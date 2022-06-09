"Don’t know if we will see another player do the things" - Zlatan Ibrahimovic settles Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate with 'one of a kind' remark

The eternal debate as to who the better player is between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has seen many sparkling and controversial opinions. Not just fans and pundits, but legends of the game have chipped in with their say as well.

A video of Zlatan Ibrahimovic giving his pick back in 2016 recently resurfaced in the media. The Swede had said (as reported via GiveMeSport in 2021):

“I think Messi is one of a kind. What he’s doing, I don’t know if we will see another player do the things that he does. It is different [with Ronaldo] because he is the result of hard training. It is not natural.”

Zlatan picked his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi over Portuguese captain Cristiano Ronaldo. In typical Zlatan fashion, he did not mince his words and provided his rationale behind the pick.

Cristiano Ronaldo versus Lionel Messi - the battle of the GOATs

Football has perhaps witnessed its greatest individual rivalry ever over the course of the last decade and a little more. Ronaldo and Messi changed the scenery in the game with their relentless desire to outdo each other.

They have seven (Messi) and five (Ronaldo) Ballon d'Ors each, showcasing the standard of the battle ensued between the two. Both players have won multiple league titles and Champions League trophies amongst other domestic cups.

In terms of personal scoring stats, while Ronaldo rules the Champions League, Messi dominated La Liga. It does not mean they were poor in other competitions - simply that they were the best in the aforementioned ones.

The debate stretches to international teams

While at club level, both players have won every major honor on offer, their careers with the national teams can still be improved.

Cristiano Ronaldo won Euro 2016 with Portugal and the Nations League in 2020. Messi caught up with his nemesis last summer by capturing the 2021 Copa America and winning the Finalissima against Italy earlier this year.

However, it is the FIFA World Cup that has eluded both players. Lionel Messi came close to winning it in 2014, only to lose it to Germany in the final. Both players will perhaps feel that the 2022 edition in Qatar is their last chance to win the coveted trophy, and may even settle the GOAT debate forever.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far