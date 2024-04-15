“Don’t let Cole Palmer hattrick distract you”, “Looks like a different player” - Chelsea fans stunned by ‘monster’ display from 22-year-old in 6-0 win

Cole Palmer might take all the plaudits after scoring four goals in Chelsea's 6-0 win over Everton, but the Stamford Bridge faithful are also impressed with Moises Caicedo.

The 22-year-old was in the heart of the midfield, breaking things up for their opponents while providing clinical passes that helped the Blues get forward constantly. He had a great game, where he fully controlled the middle of the park and showed why the Stamford Bridge hierarchy spent £115 million for his services.

Caicedo won as many as 10 duels, making two tackles and 10 recoveries in the 90 minutes he spent on the pitch. He might not have ventured into attack often, but his quality was clear as he offered much stock in defense.

Chelsea fans noticed his efforts on the night, and they took to social media to praise the former Brighton midfielder.

One fan said:

"Don’t let cole Palmer hattrick distract you from that Caicedo first half masterclass"

Another fan added:

"Don’t let this Cole Palmer masterclass make you forget this monster performance from Caicedo."

A third praised the midfielder:

"One of the best halves I’ve seen from Moises Caicedo in a Chelsea shirt. He’s been incredible."

A fourth fan noted:

"Caicedo has been really good tonight."

A fifth warned fellow fans:

"Don’t let this caicedo performance go under the radar chelsea bros. top performance"

Another wrote:

"Caicedo, the world may ignore you, run false narratives about you, but you'll always have me."

A happy fan said:

"Caicedo is eating Everton’s midfield alive , certain accounts on here said onana should of been signed over him"

Here is a selection of fan posts about Caicedo:

Cole Palmer scores four as Chelsea secure 6-0 win over Everton

Chelsea were the much better team on the night at Stamford Bridge, as they pounced on Everton to stun the visitors with six unanswered goals. The man of the match was easily Cole Palmer, who scored a hat-trick before hitting the net from the penalty spot to put himself level with Erling Haaland, who has 20 Premier League goals.

The former Manchester City man got things off a great start when he finished with a first-time shot in the 13th minute. The next goal was from close range, as he put the ball past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with a header. The third goal saw Pickford make a horrible mistake, which Palmer latched onto, scoring an audacious lob for his hat-trick.

Nicolas Jackson scored a nice finish on the cusp of half-time to put them 4-0 up, before Palmer added another goal to the game from the penalty spot. Alfie Gilchrist cemented the sixth and final goal in stoppage time for Chelsea, as the Stamford Bridge faithful were beyond excited.

