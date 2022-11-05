“Don’t let the Haaland winner distract you”, “He’s got exceptional movement and awareness” – Manchester City fans in awe of ‘extremely talented’ player after display in Fulham win

Manchester City fans were delighted with Julian Alvarez's performance in their 2-1 win against Fulham at the Etihad in the Premier League on November 5.

Alvarez opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola's side, netting in the 17th minute of the game. Joao Cancelo was sent off in the 26th minute for a foul on Harry Wilson. Former Manchester United man Andreas Pereira equalized from the resulting penaly.

Erling Haaland came on as a substitute after being out for a while due to an injury. The Norwegian scored the eventual winner in injury time via a Kevin de Bruyne cross.

However, it was Alvarez who impressed fans the most as they pointed out that the club is lucky to have him as a backup for Haaland. Others compared him to club legend Sergio Aguero and said that Alvarez is a FIFA regen of the Argentine.

Many also opined that Alvarez is a blend of former City striker Gabriel Jesus and Aguero. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Manchester City fans on Alvarez's performance:

ً @BelgianKing17 Don't let the Haaland winner distract you from a top performance from Alvarez once again. What a finish that was! Don't let the Haaland winner distract you from a top performance from Alvarez once again. What a finish that was! https://t.co/whlyfyvFGg

𝚄𝙶𝙾𝙲𝙷𝚄𝙺𝚆𝚄⚡️ @UgoOsinobi Alvarez is an extremely talented player.



He’s got exceptional movement and awareness.



Just goes to show the extremely high levels required that even he can’t get into the starting XI. Alvarez is an extremely talented player.He’s got exceptional movement and awareness. Just goes to show the extremely high levels required that even he can’t get into the starting XI.

¹⁰ @SxrgioSZN Alvarez doesn’t just do the Aguero celebration but he plays like him aswell. He’s the regen bro Alvarez doesn’t just do the Aguero celebration but he plays like him aswell. He’s the regen bro

Jon Boafo @JonBoafo Imagine having Julian Alvarez as a backup for Erling Haaland. Imagine having Julian Alvarez as a backup for Erling Haaland.

Ben 🍋 @BenSt0ne1 Alvarez btw. What a man. Presses like Jesus but finishes like Sergio. Unbelievable baller 🤟🏼 Alvarez btw. What a man. Presses like Jesus but finishes like Sergio. Unbelievable baller 🤟🏼

17 @DxBruyneSZN The only positive thing I’ve gotten from this game is Alvarez The only positive thing I’ve gotten from this game is Alvarez

⁹ @ErlingRoIe Julian Alvarez scores once again. How do we have Haaland and Alvarez at the same time. We are so lucky omg Julian Alvarez scores once again. How do we have Haaland and Alvarez at the same time. We are so lucky omg

Alvarez has been sporadic for Guardiola's side so far this campaign since moving from River Plate in the summer. While he has made 17 appearances in all competitions, the lion's share of those have come from the bench. The Argentine has managed to score five goals and provide two assists so far.

The Cityzens, meanwhile, pipped Arsenal to the top of the table with their win against Fulham. They currently have 32 points from 13 games but the Gunners can retain the top position with a win over Chelsea tomorrow.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte on Manchester City and Liverpool's rivalry

Antonio Conte made surprising claim about Manchester City and Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte recently pointed out that without Liverpool, Manchester City would have dominated the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's team have been the biggest kryptonite of Guardiola's side in recent times. They are the only team to win a Premier League title in the previous five years outside of Manchester City. They lost out on the race by just a point last season.

Conte pointed that out, saying (via HITC):

“First of all, I think that Liverpool have to be proud because in the last five years they were the big, big rivals for [Manchester] City. Otherwise, without Liverpool I think maybe [Manchester City] could do in the same way like Juventus was in Italy."

He added:

"So for this reason they have to be proud to reach this level and I think they improved a lot in these years during the transfer market with the big, big signings, and this is a positive thing I’m telling to Liverpool because you can have money to spend, but if you waste your money, you don’t sign good players and you can have whatever money you want, but you have to spend it in the best possible way."

The Cityzens will next host Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup on November 9.

