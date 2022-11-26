"Don’t like to see that" - Chelsea star Christian Pulisic reacts to England fans booing their team during goalless draw in FIFA World Cup

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic was a vital piece of the attack for the USA in their FIFA World Cup clash against England on November 25.

He notably watched on while the Three Lions' fans booed their team after a lackluster display in the 0-0 draw.

Gareth Southgate's charges looked to be the dominant side after their impressive 6-2 win over Iran, where they showcased attacking intent and energy.

However, they couldn't take it into their second group game against the Americans, where they were hounded consistently.

England went on to draw the game, lucky not to lose, as the USMNT were not clinical enough to secure a vital win to propel them to the top of their FIFA World Cup group.

Pulisic provided a lot of threat in the final third for the USA, with the Chelsea forward notably hitting the bar once after a period of sustained pressure on their opponents.

Speaking to The Guardian after the game, Pulisic said the following about the angry boos from the Three Lions' supporters:

“I guess that’s a positive sign when you play for the other team. There were stretches of the game where we had control and had them pushed back. Opposing fans don’t like to see that.”

Gareth Southgate's men did have a number of chances to secure the opening goal, but they also struggled to be clinical when it mattered most. Bukayo Saka will especially rue his missed effort late in the first half, which might have won England the game.

FIFA World Cup: Rob Green stunned by Southgate's decision over Chelsea star Mason Mount

Rob Green has revealed that he was shocked by Gareth Southgate's decision to keep Chelsea star Mason Mount on the field in their bore draw against the USMNT.

The former England international was surprised that Mount, who struggled to impact the game, was not replaced during substitutions.

Speaking to BBC Radio Live (via Daily Post), Rob Green explained:

"When England was making the first substitutions I had Mason Mount down to come off. It just didn’t come off for him tonight."

However, the former Three Lions man explained that the Chelsea forward wasn't a bad player:

"That doesn’t make him a bad player, it happens. It was baffling that he stayed on for the 90 minutes. It was strange.”

England will now be looking to secure a win against Wales in their final FIFA World Cup clash in the group stage.

