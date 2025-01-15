"Don't listen to Cristiano" - Lyon take dig at Cristiano Ronaldo with Ligue 1 claim as they announce signing of Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate

Ligue 1 side Lyon have aimed a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo during their announcement of Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate Thiago Almada. The latter has joined Lyon on loan from Brazilian Serie A outfit Botafogo on a deal valid till June 30, 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently appeared during the 15th edition of the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. During a segment, the Al-Nassr ace controversially claimed that the Saudi Pro League is superior to Ligue 1, saying (via Indian Express):

“The Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1, of course. I’m not saying that because I play here. I don’t care what people think about it. Players should come here and they will see quickly. Just try to do sprints at 38, 39, 40 degrees…”

He further added:

“Come and you will see. If you don’t believe me, come. In France, they only have PSG, everyone else is finished. Nobody can beat them because they have the most money and the best players."

Lyon evidently didn't take kindly to Cristiano Ronaldo's words in Thiago Almada's announcement video earlier today (January 15). In a transfer video, featuring Nicolas Tagliafico, Almada received a fabricated text from Lionel Messi which stated (via Zach Lowy on X):

“Don’t listen to Cristiano, Ligue 1 is incredible.”

Almada won the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Lionel Messi in Qatar. In addition, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder led Argentina during the 2024 Olympics and has scored two goals in six appearances across all competitions for his nation.

The Argentine also found great success at Botafogo last season, garnering nine goals and three assists in 43 appearances in all competitions. He helped the club win the Copa Libertadores and the league title.

James Rodriguez chooses who he would want on his team between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has admitted he would rather have Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo on his team. This comes even though Rodriguez teamed with Ronaldo during his time at Los Blancos between 2014 and 2018.

Following his excellent performance at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Real Madrid signed Rodriguez from Monaco. Alongside Ronaldo, the 33-year-old found great success, winning six trophies, including one LaLiga title and two UEFA Champions League trophies.

Despite this, the Colombian was recently asked which superstar he'd prefer to have, to which he replied (via Barca Universal on X):

"Player I would like to play in my team? Messi."

Despite being in the twilight years of their careers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have continued to shine at Inter Miami and Al-Nassr respectively. Both superstars are in the final months of their current deals at their respective clubs.

