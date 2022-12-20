“Don’t look for problems pa” – Sergio Aguero breaks silence on calling Camavinga di**face during FIFA World Cup win celebrations 

Argentina legend Sergio Aguero has claimed that he has no animosity towards France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, whom he called a di**face during the 2022 FIFA World Cup celebrations on Sunday (December 18).

Former star striker Aguero may not have been on the pitch in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, but he led the post-match celebrations after Argentina clinched the title. Aguero rushed down to the pitch after his country beat France 4-2 on penalties (3-3 after extra time) and continued celebrating in the dressing room.

Aguero went live on Instagram during the celebrations inside the Argentine dressing room and called France’s 20-year-old midfielder Camavinga a di**face in front of over 500,000 viewers. The Manchester City legend’s comments have not gone down well with many, who have termed the insult as unnecessary.

WolfRMFC @WolfRMFC Nah someone explain to me why Aguero disrespected Camavinga? Who is like 14 years younger than him and also has never played against him???very weird behaviour. Broo was trying so hard to be part of the Argentina team with his full kit on at the end lmao Nah someone explain to me why Aguero disrespected Camavinga? Who is like 14 years younger than him and also has never played against him???very weird behaviour. Broo was trying so hard to be part of the Argentina team with his full kit on at the end lmao

The former striker has now opened up about the controversial moment, claiming that it was only a party joke.

Taking to Twitter, the footballer-turned-streamer wrote (as translated from Spanish):

“Hee. Let's see first I have nothing with him, and Second it's a party joke. Also if you search on stream, he always joked with his name. Don't look for problems pa 😎”

Real Madrid midfielder Camavinga is yet to talk to the press in the aftermath of Aguero’s insult.

Lionel Messi breaks Instagram record after 2022 FIFA World Cup win

Millions cheered for Lionel Messi as he completed his trophy cabinet by winning the FIFA World Cup.

The Argentine kissed the gold and won the FIFA Golden Ball for his exceptional performances during the competition, bagging seven goals and three assists in seven games. Messi is now the only player to win the FIFA Golden Ball twice (first in 2014).

Off the field, Messi has broken another sensational record, becoming the sportsperson with the most-liked post on Instagram. Hours after Argentina beat France in the World Cup final, Messi took to Instagram to share some snaps of La Albiceleste's celebration.

The post broke the internet, garnering over 54 million likes since being posted on December 19. Before Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo had held that record. His photo alongside Messi for a Louis Vuitton shoot on 19 November attracted a staggering 41.9 million likes on Instagram.

