“Don’t make me cry” “Legend forever” - Chelsea fans react as Thiago Silva announces exit in emotional video

Chelsea fans have had a tough time for the last 20 months, but things got worse on Monday, April 29. Thiago Silva announced that he would leave the club at the end of the season, leaving the fans stunned.

The Brazilian defender, who joined on a free transfer in 2020 after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expired, confirmed via an emotional video that he would be leaving Stamford Bridge this summer.

Fans were quick to react to the video posted across all the social media handles by the Blues and wrote:

"Don't make me cry please," posted a fan replied seconds after the announcement.

Another fan was quick to praise the Brazilian star and said:

"Legend forever."

Another fan wrote:

"We love him so much".

Thiago Silva spent just four seasons at Stamford Bridge but gained a legendary status among fans.

One fan wrote:

"He is a Chelsea legend."

Another replied to the comment above with the famous Silva chant:

"He came from PSG, to win the Champions League. Thiagoo ohhh."

Thiago Silva won the UEFA Champions League in his first season at the club and added the UEFA Super Cup & FIFA Club World Cup medals in the next season. He also finishes his career at Stamford Bridge with two FA Cup runners-up medals and as many Carabao Cup runners-up medals.

Thiago Silva sends message to Chelsea fans

Thiago Silva took to Chelsea's social media accounts to announce his decision to leave. He said in the video posted on all social media platforms:

"Chelsea means a lot to me. I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too. My sons play for Chelsea so it's a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family – literally because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of. I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn't mean that this is a definitive end."

He added:

"I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here. But… it's an indescribable love. I can only say thank you. Obviously, when I started here, it was during the pandemic so there wasn't any fans in the stadium. But through social media, it became something very special to me and then when the fans started coming back to the stadium and life was getting back to normal, I started to feel a lot of affection and respect for my story and for my start here."

Reports suggest Thiago Silva will be heading to Fluminense, where he started his youth career in 1998.