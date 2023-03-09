"Don't moan when you're not performing" - Gabby Agbonlahor demands Richarlison to be punished for his comments on Tottenham boss Antonio Conte 

Gabby Agbonlahor has called for Antonio Conte to fine Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison. He believes the Brazilian crossed the line by talking about his playing time when his performances have not been good enough.

Richarlison questioned Conte and Cristian Stellini for benching him in the last two matches after his 'positive moments' against West Ham United and Chelsea. He believes that he should be getting a run in the starting XI and not on the bench.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“If I’m Conte, his boots and kit will be in the under 18’s dressing room, this morning!”



Gabby Agbonlahor demands Richarlison be punished, after hitting out at Antonio Conte. “Don’t moan when you’re not performing!”“If I’m Conte, his boots and kit will be in the under 18’s dressing room, this morning!”Gabby Agbonlahor demands Richarlison be punished, after hitting out at Antonio Conte. “Don’t moan when you’re not performing!”“If I’m Conte, his boots and kit will be in the under 18’s dressing room, this morning!” 😡 Gabby Agbonlahor demands Richarlison be punished, after hitting out at Antonio Conte. https://t.co/6CbBJmYRq8

Speaking on talkSPORT, Agbonlahor claimed that he would have punished Richarlison if he was in Conte's boots. He called out the Brazilian forward and said:

"Richarlison – £60M [That's what] he cost. Premier League goals zero, assists two. Always moaning, always rolling around on the floor. He has come out and said that he had a positive moment, and Conte put him on the bench. His positive moment is two games [with] zero goals. I don't get it. Don't be moaning when you're not performing when given the chance. If I'm Conte, his boots and kit will be in the under 18's dressing room, this morning!"

What did Richarlison say about Antonio Conte?

Richarlison was furious with Antonio Conte and slammed the Tottenham manager for benching him often. He believes that his decisions are questionable, and he deserves a chance in starting XI regularly.

He told TNT Sports:

"That's what I didn't understand, too (being a substitute). It was going well, in a good sequence, two wins against West Ham and Chelsea. Suddenly, he (Cristian Stellini) put me on the bench, against Wolverhampton he put me on for five minutes. I asked why? They didn't tell me anything."

He added:

"These are things that it is not possible to understand. Let's see what he (Conte) will say tomorrow, but there are no fools here either, I'm a professional, I work every day and I want to play. There are minutes left, time left. This season, excuse the word, it's been sh*t."

Tottenham beat competition from Chelsea and Arsenal in the summer to sign the forward from Everton. They paid £60 million to sign the Brazilian and he has failed to deliver.

Poll : 0 votes