"Don’t really get the hype!" - Didi Hamann names 3 managers who he believes are more successful than Manchester City's Pep Guardiola

Dietmar Hamann has named three managers who he regards 'as more successful' than Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Hamann, who played for both Liverpool and Manchester City, wrote in his column for The Daily Mail ahead of the titanic clash between his two former clubs.

Hamann, in his column, has questioned the 'hype' surrounding Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The former German midfielder has compared the rivalry between Jurgen Klopp and his Manchester City counterpart to the 'Fergie-Wenger rivalry'.

However, the 48-year-old has claimed that three modern day managers are better than Pep Guardiola

As per the former German international, Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti are the first two, with Jurgen Klopp being the third one.

Hamann wrote: "But there are three current managers who I regard as more successful than Guardiola and I still don’t really get the hype that surrounds him."

"Jose Mourinho has won league titles in four different countries and the Champions League with two clubs, while Carlo Ancelotti’s record is second to none and about to get better if Real Madrid can win La Liga."

"And the third manager? For me, it’s Jurgen Klopp. What he has achieved on the budgets he has at Liverpool is remarkable. He is a truly exceptional manager."

Hamann has hailed Jurgen Klopp for 'integrating' his new signings brilliantly and believes 'Guardiola doesn’t possess' that skill.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have met 22 times as both Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool and Bayern Munich and Manchester City managers respectively, with Klopp winning 9, Guardiola winning 9 and there being 4 draws.



Almost impossible to split them. Two of the best ever. Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have met 22 times as both Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool and Bayern Munich and Manchester City managers respectively, with Klopp winning 9, Guardiola winning 9 and there being 4 draws.Almost impossible to split them. Two of the best ever. https://t.co/mtl9slGzSw

The former German midfielder has credited Klopp for getting the most out of the likes of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz 'immediately' upon their arrival.

Hamann pointed out that Jack Grealish, 'who cost three times as much' as Diaz, is yet to be 'fully integrated' into Guardiola's side.

The 48-year-old added: "His great skill is in integrating players which is a talent Guardiola doesn’t possess in quite the same way."

"When Klopp signed Diogo Jota last season everyone questioned whether he would get anywhere near the team, but he was immediately involved. It’s been exactly the same with Luis Diaz."

"In fact, compare the case of Diaz to Jack Grealish and it goes some way to showing the difference between the managers. We’ve seen players come into the Premier League and you often need six to eight weeks to adjust because it’s a unique game. Diaz came in and he fired immediately because the style suits him."

"Look on the other side, you’ve got Grealish, who cost three times as much yet is struggling to make any sort of an impact. He’s a £100million player yet he still isn’t fully integrated."

"I wouldn’t have a go at my old club City, who have done fantastic things, they have invested massively, done great things in the community, transformed the area around the stadium. It’s the manager."

Is Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp a better manager than Manchester City's Pep Guardiola?

Well, every manager has their own unique set of ideas and vision and their way of thinking about the game is different from one another.

Pep Guardiola is a visionary manager who has tasted success at every club and has enriched the game with his brand of football.

Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, is also a brilliant manager who has delivered success with limited resources.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Klopp and Guardiola were playing zero mind games ahead of Sunday Klopp and Guardiola were playing zero mind games ahead of Sunday 😅 https://t.co/XVHfo1tiaW

What Klopp has done at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool is truly remarkable and very few could have managed that.

However, it simply wouldn't be fair to say that Klopp is a better manager than Guardiola or the other way around.

They are both world-class managers who are very much different from each other and would go down among the greatest of all time.

