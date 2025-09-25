"Don’t really see any kind of cohesion" - Ex-Manchester United star says Ruben Amorim will be sacked soon, claims PL boss would be good replacement

Former Premier League goalkeeper Ben Foster believes Manchester United will sack Ruben Amorim soon. He believes Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner would be the ideal replacement for at Old Trafford.

Speaking on his Fozcast Podcast, Foster said that Amroim has a couple of months left at Manchester United as the club will sack him as soon as he goes on another bad run. He has backed Glasner to be the replacement at the club and said:

“I think he has got a couple months left, probably. He’ll go through a bad little run of two or three or four games in a row where he loses and eventually they’ll go, ‘Right, we’ve had enough now, it’s obviously not working.’ I just watched them, and I don’t really see any kind of cohesion. Somebody who would be good for Man United is Glasner. He’s only got nine months left on his contract at Palace.”

“My only worry about it is that Man United are so sick and tired of playing three at the back. If they go and get Glasner and he goes, ‘Right, I’m playing three at the back,’ they’ll go, ‘Nah, come on, mate. This isn’t going to work.’ For this guy to have lost five-star players, though, and for Palace [to] still look like they’ve got better. They’re fifth in the league.”

Ruben Amorim has managed 48 games at Manchester United, winning 19 and losing 20. The Red Devils won against Chelsea last week, but are 11th in the Premier League table.

Manchester United legend wants Gareth Southgate as next manager

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has urged the Red Devils to appoint Gareth Southgate as the next manager. He was talking to Coin Poker this month when he claimed that the Englishman can steady the club and said:

“I know some United fans had reservations over Gareth Southgate due to his style of play, but having looked at what he achieved with England, he could be the man to steady the ship at Old Trafford. Man United are the pinnacle of English football, and I think Southgate will understand the enormity of the task having been the manager of England for eight years. He’d understand the pressure that would come with the task and he’d be in a better place to take on the mantle of getting United back to where they belong."

Manchester United have backed Amorim after appointing him as the manager in November 2024, following the sacking of Erik ten Hag.

